BMW Individual traces its roots to 1992 when the “Karl Lagerfeld” 750iL (E32) made its debut with a two-tone paint and a fancy interior. To mark 30 years of personalizing cars to an even higher degree, the automaker’s Spanish division organized a photo shoot with no fewer than eight vehicles wearing special paints.

To demonstrate that even entry-level models can be had with an Individual paint, BMW Spain used eight vehicles from the compact range and gave them bright and shiny colors. The 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe are being illustrated in some of the vibrant shades that customers can pick from, with a total of 120 color options. There are more than 150 hues available across the company’s range if you choose to go with a high-end model.

Of course, the Individual program is more than just about rare paints as the interiors can be customized beyond what you’ll find in the standard online configurator. From leather seat upholsteries and Alcantara headliners to special wheel designs and a fridge, deep-pocketed buyers have plenty of extras to choose from. On top of that, there’s also the BMW Individual Manufaktur program for special requests to create truly unique cars delivering Rolls-Royce levels of exclusivity.

The two-tone paint we mentioned earlier is available for the new 7 Series G70 / i7 in several combinations and costs a whopping €12,000 at home in Germany. It’s not the first BMW in recent times to have this look as the M760i xDrive received a bi-color exterior last year in China for the special edition limited to 25 units.

At the end of last month, we reported about an expansion of the Individual color palette with the addition of Blue Bay Lagoon for the iX1 available for an additional €1,200. The best way to discover the vast color choices is by visiting BMW’s dedicated Individual Manufaktur Visualizer website showcasing all cars equipped with the M Sport Package and the fully fledged M models.

Source: BMW