BMW has just announced a range of M Performance Parts for the newly launched 2025 BMW M5, designed to enhance both the dynamic appearance and aerodynamic performance of this new generation. The M Performance Parts range includes various exterior components made from weight-saving carbon fiber:

Highlights of the new parts include:

M Performance Rear Diffuser Carbon Fiber: This two-section diffuser, paired with M Performance tailpipe trims made from a titanium/carbon fiber mix, enhances the sporty look of the rear end. The tailpipe trims feature milled titanium end rings and an embossed M5 logo, adding to the vehicle’s imposing presence.

M Performance Front Splitter Carbon Fiber: Available with two rear spoiler variants, this splitter enhances both aerodynamic balance and visual impact, prominently showcasing the central lower air intake.

M Performance Sill Extensions Carbon Fiber: These extensions add a bit more flair to the side view of the car and can be combined with carbon fiber mirror caps.

M Performance Side Decals in Frozen Black: These decal are designed to withstand commercial car washes and to further accentuate the side profile of the M5.

M Performance Fuel Tank Cap Carbon Fiber: This cap features M Performance badging in brushed aluminum.

M Performance Light-Alloy Wheels: Scheduled to be available from summer 2025, these wheels can only be ordered through the M Performance Parts catalog.

Interior enhancements include M Performance floor mats with decorative stitching and M Performance badging, as well as M Performance tyre bags and a key case made from black fine-grain nappa leather, offering protection and style.

BMW says that these new M Performance Parts have been developed based on their extensive motor-racing expertise and are designed to fit the M5 precisely. These parts have undergone rigorous testing and homologation, ensuring they meet BMW’s stringent quality guidelines and do not require separate registration with vehicle licensing authorities.

BMW decided to showcases the G90 M5 in Speed Yellow to perfectly complement the darker look of the new M Performance Parts, as seen in the photo gallery below. Additionally, the traditional Alpine White-painted M5 continues to be a staple in showcasing M Performance Parts.