We just finished our stint with the new BMW X7 M60i in South Carolina and one of the two models we drove was painted in a stunning Frozen Marina Bay Blue. As you’d expect for a facelift, the top of the line BMW X7 M60i gets a few new paint options, aside from the Frozen Marina Bay Blue: Ametrine Metallic and Frozen Pure Grey Metallic. There are of course a ton of new Individual colors available too, including Daytona Violet and Ruby Red.

Deep Matte Blue

Yet, the Frozen Marina Bay Blue seems to perfectly fit the character of the facelifted X7. Not only the deep and matte blue brings out the sporty character of the X7 M60i, but it also stylishly matches the new design elements. For example, the matte blue pairs perfectly with the blacked out air breathers, as well as with the matte kidney grille outer edges.

Furthermore, the integration of the black-painted air intakes with the aggressive style of the front bumper is a lot smoother when the two colors don’t clash. In the rear, the Frozen Marina Bay Blue stands out even more when the taillights are on, creating a nice reflection. Of course, it is a far more pretentious color than a normal metallic or non-metallic option. But if you’re willing to spend the money on the V8-powered X7, then adding a few thousand dollars to the bill might not break the bank for you.

Plenty of Color Options

Also, there are some other really interesting color options for the 2023 BMW X7 Facelift: Sparking Copper Metallic, Skyscraper Grey and Manhattan Green Metallic. Inside, there are several different excellent options to choose from, even if they’re all pretty standard for modern BMW luxury cars. In this particular BMW X7 M60i, Merino black leather is present on the seats, paired with a carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console. It’s the very same place where the new interaction bar (lightbar) really shines. Based on the driving mode, or by simply changing the ambient light, the interaction bar offers a new way to interact with your by light.

Yet, the star of the show in our opinion is the brand-new S68 4.4 liter V8 engine. Not only that it delivers more power than its predecessor, but it also comes paired with the 48 volt mild hybrid tech. Power is sent to all four wheels via the eight-speed automatic transmission. Being a slightly heavier than the outgoing V8, BMW engineers had to adjust the suspension setup as well. But more on that in the upcoming BMW X7 M60i review. For now, enjoy these exclusive photos from South Carolina, the home of BMW.