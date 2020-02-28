2020 BMW X6 M in Ametrine Metallic – A Stunning Color Choice

If you’re an X6 M customer, it’s likely style is a priority. The sole purpose of buying a BMW X6 M instead of an X5 M is to have something that stands out from the crowd. So if you’re going to get something that stands out as much as the X6 M does, why get a boring color like silver, black or white? Get something interesting like this Ametrine Metallic.

BMW’s Individual program allows for a huge variety of color options, especially for cars like the bit X6. Plus, the car is over $100,000 to start anyway, why not spend a few extra thousand dollars to make your already special car even more special?

This photo gallery shows off the car in Ametrine Metallic and it looks great. In some lights, it looks more purple and in others it looks more red. In all lights, though, it looks stylish and exciting, perfect for a car like the X6 M. It also seems to show off the car’s body lines and curves well, without hiding too much, but also keeping it a bit muted, so it isn’t too in your face. It’s stylish enough to stand out but not so much that it’s obnoxious.

Powering the big brutish BMW is a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque (617 hp in Competition-spec). That allows it to get from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is shockingly fast for something so big and heavy. Because it packs such explosive power and is a surprisingly capable machine, an exterior color that’s equally as exciting is probably a good idea.

The BMW X6 M isn’t a car for everyone, as its design is quite polarizing, but for those that love it — and there are a lot of enthusiasts that do — it’s well worth getting a color like Ametrine Metallic and having something more special than your neighbor.