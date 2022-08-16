When BMW unveiled the third-generation X1 at the beginning of June, it announced the compact crossover would be offered in a fresh Cape York Green paint. It didn’t take long for us to find the fresh color in the configurator, but this is our first opportunity to see how it looks in real life. As it’s usually the case, the online visualizer doesn’t do this shade any justice as it looks more exciting in the metal. If none of the regular paints tickle your fancy, the X1 (U11) will also be offered with Individual paints, including a Frozen matte finish

Cape York Green

Spotted at home in Munich, the entry-level BMW crossover was an xDrive23i model with the M Sport Package. The pre-production prototype sat on optional 19-inch wheels, but you can get an even larger 20-inch set for the first time on the X1. We can also take a peek inside the cabin where we notice the black Vernasca leather upholstery.

Although the X1 transitions to the Operating System 8 we’ve seen on bigger and more expensive BMWs, it has slightly smaller displays. The digital instrument cluster measures 10.25 inches while the infotainment has a 10.7-inch diagonal, thus matching the screen real estate you’ll find in the 2 Series Active Tourer. Stepping up to fancier cars comes with an upgraded iDrive featuring a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen.

Before any other options, this build costs a little over €61,500 at home in Germany. For your money’s worth, you’ll be getting a (relatively) small crossover with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The four-pot equipped with mild-hybrid technology is good for 218 horsepower and 360 Newton-meters (265 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough electrified punch to send the X1 xDrive23i to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.1 seconds en route to 145 mph (233 km/h).

This will be the most powerful gasoline engine offered at launch, positioned above the three-cylinder sDrive18i with front-wheel drive. As you have probably heard by now, an M35i derivative is coming in 2023 with an updated B48 engine making a yet-to-be-confirmed 315 hp. The first-ever M Performance X1 will share its engine with the facelifted M135i and quite likely the next-generation X2 M35i as well.

[Photos shared with permission from DaddysAuto / Instagram]