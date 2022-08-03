The BMW iX1 is an exciting little car from Bavaria. It’s the most affordable and practical electric Bimmer since the i3 and customers are likely going to be quite excited about it. However, Australian customers are going to have to wait a bit longer, as it won’t be coming for another year. However, the standard BMW X1 is on its way to Australia and will start at AUD $53,900.

Initially, there will only be two models for the BMW X1, the sDrive18i and xDrive20i. That AUD $53,900 price tag will get you the lesser model, and you’ll have to spend $65,900 for the bigger xDrive20i. The entry-level BMW X1 sDrive18i gets a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, making 154 horsepower (115 kW) and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) of torque. While the more expensive X1 xDrive20i uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 201 horsepower (150 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm). Both engines get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as their only transmission.

Judging by their names, the X1 sDrive18i is only front-wheel drive. At the moment, there isn’t an xDrive all-wheel drive version of the X1 ’18i. If you want xDrive all-wheel drive, you have to step up to the larger engine car. However, in many parts of Australia, front-wheel drive is probably fine.

The BMW iX1 is delayed but it is coming, Australia. Don’t worry. When it does come, it will be in iX1 xDrive30 form, which is the only variant available anywhere in the world. It gets dual motors, one at each axle, which combine to make 308 horsepower (230 kW) and 364 lb-ft of torque (494 Nm). Its 64.7 kWh (usable) battery should provide a max of around 272 miles (438 km). Although, pricing has yet to be announced. Expect it to be a bit pricey, as it is in Europe, but it should still be BMW’s entry-level EV.

When the BMW X1 and iX1 have real chances to be popular cars among BMW customers, by offering a cool new design, with a great new interior, and attractive prices. Let’s hope the iX1 is priced well enough.

[Source: Car Scoops]