BMW has been using the B48 engine since 2014 and is believed to be working on a slightly more potent configuration for upcoming M35i models based on front-wheel-drive platforms. While today’s M135i, X2 M35i, and M235i Gran Coupe have 302 hp on tap, it would seem the engineers have found a way to extract an additional 13 hp for a grand total of 315 hp.

The first-ever M Performance version of the X1 will lead the way as the crossover is bound to get an X1 M35i xDrive derivative set to utilize the improved turbocharged 2.0-liter mill. Well-known BMW insider ynguldyn from the BimmerPost forums has managed to obtain the information and based on his track record, there are reasons to believe the B48 will be upgraded yet again.

There’s no torque figure mentioned in the report, but we’ll remind you those three M Performance models offer a substantial 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). It’ll be interesting to see whether the peak will grow, or the torque curve will change with the revised B48. We’ll know for sure when BMW will take the wraps off the X1 M35i.

The bump in output will coincide with the switch to a quad exhaust system for M Performance cars, with spy shots of the X1 M35i already showing prototypes carrying the more aggressive setup. The facelifted M135i hot hatchback has also been caught undergoing testing while rocking four exhaust tips to echo the Audi S3 Sportback.

Further down the line, the next-generation X2 is believed to enter production in November 2023 and it will once again offer an M35i version by getting the tweaked B48 engine. There’s no word about a successor to today’s 2 Series Gran Coupe, which is believed to have an end-of-production date set for October 2024. Even so, there’s still plenty of time to switch to the beefier four-pot.

