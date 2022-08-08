Despite being one of the best looking BMWs today, the new 8 Series family hasn’t gotten much traction in its segment. The 8 Series – with its coupe, convertible and gran coupe models – was designed to compete in the upper luxury car market. But a prohibitive price tag and the lack of versatility has turned the 8 Series into a challenging model to sell. So it came as no surprise when a few years back rumors were swirling about the demise of the 8 Series. Automobile Magazine reported that only the 8 Series Gran Coupe will survive. But at the time, the rumormill churned out that BMW was even looking at potential electric 8 Series down the road.

This week, a new rumor from the BMW world comes forward. According to sources, BMW is planning a new 8 Series, codename G77, built on the CLAR flexible architecture. This is the same platform which will underpin the upcoming X3, X5 and the combustion-powered 3 Series models. It’s unclear whether the G77 is the codename for the Gran Coupe model. Of course, this approach leaves the door open for an all-electric 8 Series as well. And if such model gets the greenlight in Munich, it will certainly arrive on the all-electric Neue Klasse platform.

But to make things even more confusing, a recent report from German journalist Georg Kacher (January 2022), said that the current BMW 4 Series and 8 Series models will merge into a new family, or older one, depends how you look at it: the BMW 6 Series. Furthermore, Kacher reported that the the iconic 6 Series could return in 2026 and will include a new series of models based on the Neue Klasse platform. He also stated that the only surviving 8 Series model is the Gran Coupe variant which, allegedly, will become part of the future 7 Series lineup.

Whether the rebranding will take place or not, remains to be seen. But the probability of an 8 Series-like model is quite high. And if we were a betting house, we would place our bets on an 8 Series Gran Coupe model. The rumored BMW 8 Series (G77) is said to arrive on the market in late 2025 which falls within the seven year production cycle of BMW cars.