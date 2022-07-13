BMW didn’t only show off cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It also showed off new clothes. As car enthusiasts, it can be hard to notice new shirts and hats while there are brand-new performance cars right next to them. However, the new ‘50 Years of BMW M’ collection actually features quite a few new pieces with unique logos to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary.

To create this new collection, BMW partnered with PUMA and even won two Licensing International Excellence Awards 2022 for the collaboration: ‘Best Licensed Brands’ and ‘Best Licensed Products’ for the BMW M Motorsport line.

“Together with our long-standing licensing partner PUMA, we manage to constantly inject fresh impetus in a highly dynamic competitive environment,” says Stefan Karch, Head of BMW Lifestyle. “The integration of the BMW M 50th Anniversary Collection at the Goodwood Festival has caused a real stir.”

Among the 14 items available will be jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, sunglasses, a backpack, rolling luggage, and the BMW M 50 ‘Blaze of Glory’ sneakers. The latter of which are the most exciting, as they feature 3D printed metallic BMW logos. There will also be a couple of cool things for kids, like the BMW Baby Racer III and the BMW M8 GTE Ride On. The former is a small sit-on car for toddlers, while the latter is a larger electric ride-on M8 GTE.

Obviously, the apparel collection isn’t as exciting as the cars that debuted in Goodwood to celebrate BMW M’s 50th anniversary. However, celebrating BMW M’s birthday is no small thing. Many fans, especially those buying some of these special new cars—the M4 CSL, M3 Touring, and upcoming M3 CS—will want to have some threads to match. Having a 50th anniversary hat, shirt, or even the sneakers to go along with your car special 50th anniversary car might make ownership that much more fun.