The next major addition to the BMW M3 family is the 2023 BMW M3 CS. The tuned up M3 CS will sit above the M3 Competition and will be the top offering in the M3 lineup. The BMW M4 CSL will continue to be the unicorn while the M3 CS should be more readily available. Today, the BMW M3 CS G80 generation was spotted near the Nurburgring and for the first time, it has revealed its rear-end design.

As you can see here, there are no major changes in the back. It sports exactly the same rear spoiler and bumper as the M3 Competition models. So judging by the remaining camouflage, most of the visual changes will take place at the front-end, with an additional carbon fiber lip and the yellow racing lights.

After the incredible success of the previous generation F80 M3 CS (our video review here), but also of the M2 CS and M5 CS, it’s easy to get excited about new BMW CS models. One reason why we should get excited about the 2023 BMW M3 CS is because of its power output. According to sources, the 2023 BMW M3 CS will produce 540 horsepower, which puts it right below the 543 horsepower of the BMW M4 CSL. The BMW M3 CS G80 is rumored to be available only with the xDrive all-wheel system and will only use automatic gearboxes.

Furthermore, the BMW M3 CS and M4 CS models will be lighter than the Competition models, thanks to a wide range of standard carbon fiber parts. Although not noticeable in these spy shots, the BMW M3 CS will get the iDrive 8 infotainment coming to all 3 Series models with the facelift.

Pricing wise, we expect the BMW M3 and M4 CS models to cost at least $90,000 considering that the M3/M4 Competition start in the $72,000-$74,000 range. We’re expecting some sort of limited allocation for the M3 and M4 CS models but we don’t have any specific numbers on which. The availability is not artificially limited like on the BMW M4 CSL, so the final numbers are purely based on the production capability at the plant.