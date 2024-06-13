Infinix has launched the Note 40 Series Racing Edition in collaboration with BMW Group Designworks, bringing a blend of high-speed aesthetics and advanced technology to the smartphone market. This special edition includes the Note 40, Note 40 5G, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and Note 40 Pro+ 5G models. These models are available globally from June 6, 2024, with prices and availability varying by region. If you’re not familiar with Infinix, it’s likely because they primarily focus on offering budget-friendly Android devices in Asian, Middle Eastern, and African markets.
Pricing and Availability
The pricing for the Racing Edition models is as follows:
- Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition: Starting at $209
- Infinix Note 40 5G Racing Edition: Starting at $259
- Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition: Starting at $279
- Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Racing Edition: Starting at $309
- Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Racing Edition: Starting at $329
The Racing Edition phones feature a distinctive “Wing of Speed” design, which incorporates sleek, streamlined lines and the BMW M stripes. These elements are achieved through advanced UV transfer printing and premium composite materials, providing both a dynamic look and enhanced grip due to tiny ridges on the back cover. The design is further accentuated by exclusive wallpapers and UI elements inspired by racetracks, creating a cohesive racing theme throughout the user experience.
Under the hood, the Note 40 series maintains its impressive specifications with variations depending on the model. They include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP camera with optical image stabilization, and the latest MediaTek chipsets. The devices support up to 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge and 20W Wireless MagCharge, ensuring quick and efficient charging. Additionally, the phones come with JBL-tuned audio and Active Halo AI lighting for a premium multimedia experience.
All models come with Infinix XOS 14 (based on Android 14) and will receive updates up to Android 16, along with 3 years of security patches.