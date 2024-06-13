Infinix has launched the Note 40 Series Racing Edition in collaboration with BMW Group Designworks, bringing a blend of high-speed aesthetics and advanced technology to the smartphone market. This special edition includes the Note 40, Note 40 5G, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and Note 40 Pro+ 5G models. These models are available globally from June 6, 2024, with prices and availability varying by region​. If you’re not familiar with Infinix, it’s likely because they primarily focus on offering budget-friendly Android devices in Asian, Middle Eastern, and African markets.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the Racing Edition models is as follows:

Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition: Starting at $209

Infinix Note 40 5G Racing Edition: Starting at $259

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition: Starting at $279

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Racing Edition: Starting at $309

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Racing Edition: Starting at $329

The Racing Edition phones feature a distinctive “Wing of Speed” design, which incorporates sleek, streamlined lines and the BMW M stripes. These elements are achieved through advanced UV transfer printing and premium composite materials, providing both a dynamic look and enhanced grip due to tiny ridges on the back cover. The design is further accentuated by exclusive wallpapers and UI elements inspired by racetracks, creating a cohesive racing theme throughout the user experience.

Under the hood, the Note 40 series maintains its impressive specifications with variations depending on the model. They include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP camera with optical image stabilization, and the latest MediaTek chipsets. The devices support up to 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge and 20W Wireless MagCharge, ensuring quick and efficient charging. Additionally, the phones come with JBL-tuned audio and Active Halo AI lighting for a premium multimedia experience.

All models come with Infinix XOS 14 (based on Android 14) and will receive updates up to Android 16, along with 3 years of security patches.