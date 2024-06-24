After eight years, we finally got a new BMW Art Car in 2024. The M Hybrid V8 designed by Julie Mehretu broke cover last month in Paris at Center Pompidou. If the electrified V8 race car’s special finish has whetted your appetite for Art Cars, the BMW Welt has something special on display. This week, the #6 Art Car arrived in Munich at the exhibition center for visitors to admire.

Created by American artist Robert Rauschenberg, the 635 CSi was unveiled in 1986. The interesting E24 is now on public display at the BMW Welt. It’s worth noting that this is the only Art Car that has been driven in traffic by the artist who created it. Indeed, Rauschenberg himself sat behind the wheel of the gorgeous coupe. No wonder BMW calls it a “drivable museum.”

As for the design, Robert Rauschenberg worked with other artists to finalize the theme. Using photographic techniques, he created unique collages that were applied to the 635 CSi by covering the car in foils. The idea behind his theme was to demonstrate that art, nature, and technology are all interlinked.

Fun fact – the #5 Art Car before was also a 635 CSi, Ernest Fuchs’ 1982. It too was brought to the BMW Welt earlier this year. These were the first ones based on road-going vehicles. Preceding models were all race cars: the 1979 M1 by Andy Warhol, the 1977 320i Turbo by Roy Lichtenstein, the 1976 3.0 CSL by Frank Stella, and the 1975 3.0 CSL by Alexander Calder.

Speaking about his work, Robert Rauschenberg said: “I think mobile museums would be a good idea. This car is the fulfillment of my dream.”

A painter and graphic artist, Milton Ernest “Robert” Rauschenberg anticipated the Pop Art movement. His artistic career spanned nearly 60 years. Following a heart failure, he passed away on May 12, 2008, in Florida at the age of 82.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram