BMW Motorsport has partnered with PUMA to launch a unique collection of lifestyle products inspired by the iconic 1975 BMW Art Car, crafted by renowned artist Alexander Calder. This new Capsule Collection pays tribute to Calder, a pivotal figure in American modernism and the creator of the first-ever BMW Art Car. Calder’s BMW 3.0 CSL, with car number 93, became an instant classic at the Le Mans 24-hour race despite facing technical issues.

Calder’s artistic approach, characterized by intense colors and sweeping surfaces, is faithfully mirrored in the BMW Art Car Capsule Collection. This second collaboration between BMW M Motorsport and PUMA continues the legacy of BMW Art Cars, following a previous collection celebrating pop art icon Roy Lichtenstein’s 100th birthday.

The Capsule Collection offers a full summer ensemble, each piece meticulously crafted with expressive color combinations inspired by Calder’s BMW 3.0 CSL. The collection includes a shirt, shorts, two T-shirts, a cap, and sneakers, all available individually.

Highlights of the Collection:

BMW M MOTORSPORT AC SHIRT:

This eye-catching shirt features Calder-inspired bold color blocking, embroidered artist initials, and a PUMA logo. With a woven BMW M Motorsport label and color-coordinated buttons, it combines quality with a sporty, casual fit. Made from 75% new cotton and 25% recycled cotton, it is priced at €100.

BMW M MOTORSPORT AC SHORTS:

These shorts share the shirt’s relaxed fit and vibrant colors, with a PUMA logo and BMW M label. An elastic waistband with a drawstring and a side pocket adds practicality. Made from the same cotton blend, they are available for €80.

BMW M MOTORSPORT AC T-SHIRTS:

Two white T-shirts, crafted from 30% recycled and 70% reclaimed cotton, offer urban style with comfort. The AC1 TEE features a Calder-inspired print and embroidered initials, priced at €70. The AC2 TEE showcases a large BMW Art Car print on the back, with discreet logos and a woven label, also priced at €70.

BMW M MOTORSPORT AC CAP:

This five-panel baseball cap features Calder-inspired color blocking, with BMW and PUMA logos. An adjustable metal clasp ensures a secure fit, priced at €50.

BMW M MOTORSPORT AC SNEAKER SUEDE:

The collection’s sneakers, based on PUMA’s iconic design, impress with red suede, PUMA Formstrips, and graphic details. They feature a PUMA logo badge and a BMW metal pin, available for €120.

The BMW Art Car Capsule Collection inspired by Alexander Calder is now available through the BMW Online Shop, selected PUMA stores, and PUMA.com. For more details and to purchase, visit BMW Online Shop or PUMA.

Prices and Availability: