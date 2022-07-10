BMW M Motorsport’s latest machine has made the trip to Hockenheim ahead of 2023 when it will start racing in GT4 competitions from all over the world. The track car was on location during the BMW M Trackday this weekend at the famous German circuit following its world premiere last month at the VIRginia International Raceway.

This is our first opportunity to hear S58 engine roar in the new GT4 application, pushing out 550 horsepower (405 kilowatts) depending on regulation. This also happens to be the same output you get in the street-legal M4 CSL, which uses a variation of the same twin-turbo inline-six mill. Needless to say, the 3.0-liter unit sounds substantially more aggressive in the race car since it doesn’t have to comply with the numerous noise and emissions restrictions of a road-going vehicle.

Borrowed from big-brother M4 GT3 is the lightweight roof made out of carbon fiber reinforced plastic along with the adjustable wing at the back utilizing natural fibers. Drivers will have 10 levels of traction control to play with, along with five ways to adjust the anti-roll bars at the front and rear. The H&R springs have three different rates and work together with two-way KW Motorsport shock absorbers.

It might be a fully fledged race car, but the new M4 GT4 has some rather unexpected creature comforts. BMW M Motorsport has fitted a heated windscreen as standard, not to mention air conditioning and a ventilated Recaro seat. The whole package costs €187,000, which is somewhat of a bargain if you take into consideration that the GT3 version is priced at €415,000.

Production is set to commence in October and the first deliveries to customers will be made just in time for the 2023 racing season. Meanwhile, the M4 GT4 has already completed a test race in camouflage livery at the Nordschleife and is being further evaluated this weekend at the 24 Hours of Portimão in Portugal.

Source: BMW M / Instagram