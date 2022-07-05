With all the hubba hubba around the M3 Touring and M4 CSL, the M4 GT4 hasn’t been getting that much attention. Thankfully, the race car is making the headlines again following its official premiere in mid-June. BMW M and its boss Frank Van Meel took to Instagram to share the first real images of the track-only beast.

Much cheaper than the €415,000 GT3, the new GT4-spec M4 is now undergoing final testing ahead of next year’s motorsport debut. It’s homologated to take part in all GT4 racing series and costs €187,000 (net price) whereas the road-going M4 CSL retails for €165,200. It certainly looks more aggressive than any road-going M4 out there, partially thanks to the carbon fiber rear wing that has been adapted from the GT3 variant.

Depending on regulations, the inline-six engine borrowed from the street car can churn up to 550 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque. Output is channeled to the rear axle through a seven-speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential. It takes the M4’s ECU and carbon-fiber roof as part of a wider array of measures to reduce operating costs by maintaining a close connection with the street-legal model.

That interior might look spartan at a first glance, and it actually is for the most part, but some will be surprised to hear the 2023 M4 GT3 has a ventilated Recaro bucket seat, air conditioning, and even a heated windscreen. See that steering wheel? It was developed by sim racing expert Fanatec while some of the interior bits were made using natural fibers.

Highly customizable, the new track machine has been engineered with a 10-step traction control system, five-level adjustable anti-roll bars at both axles, and three selectable rates for the H&R springs.

Production of the second-generation BMW M4 GT4 is scheduled to start in October, with deliveries to follow shortly thereafter, thus giving teams enough time to prepare for next year’s racing season.

Source: BMW M / Instagram