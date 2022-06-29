BMW showcased the M3 Touring in public for the first time last weekend at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The super wagon was exhibited at the show in West Sussex in a sinister Individual Frozen Black paint joined by an eye-catching Daytona Violet example. In addition, the MotoGP Safety Car was also there in a special tri-color livery to celebrate 50 years of M and came with the center-mounted M Performance exhaust.

The long-awaited G81 is now being exhibited at BMW Welt in another equally striking Individual paint. This time around, the AMG C63 Estate rival is finished in Le Mans Blue metallic. It lacks the M Performance Parts of the Frozen Black car from Goodwood, but it does have the vintage Motorsport emblem. The old/new logo is offered throughout 2022 on all M Sport and M cars as another way to mark half a century of M.

It’s worth noting Le Mans Blue is not listed in the M3 Touring visualizer on BMW Deutschland’s website where you can spec the performance wagon in one of the 16 shades:

Alpine White

M Sao Paulo Yellow

Sapphire Black

Sky Scraper Gray

M Portimao Blue

M Toronto Red

M Isle of Men Green

M Brooklyn Grey

BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue

BMW Individual Dravit Grey

Aventurine Red

BMW Individual Frozen Brilliant White

BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue

BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey

BMW Individual Frozen Black

BMW Individual Frozen Orange

Taking a look inside the cabin, the M3 Touring at BMW Welt is equipped with the optional carbon bucket front seats and the full Merino leather in Kyalami Orange with black accents. As for the wheels, those are the 825 M design in matte Orbit Gray measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear like all the other alloys options available for the model.

Much like the 2023 M3 Sedan, its long-roof counterpart gets the Operating System 8, but not the revised headlights introduced for the lesser 3 Series models.

BMW will begin to take customer orders in October before starting production a month later at the same factory in Munich where the M3 Sedan is assembled.

Source: BMW M / Instagram