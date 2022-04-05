The M240i serves as the temporary king of the hill until the M2 arrives later this year. To capitalize on the brand’s strong recognition, BMW has introduced a wide array of M Performance parts. As you probably, they’re all show without any extra go as the inline-six remains untouched. Still, those who want to (visually) level up their sports cars can spend more on these trinkets.

A fully loaded M240i xDrive is currently on display in Munich at the BMW Welt to show off its many optional upgrades. The car features a heavy dose of carbon fiber, starting at the front for the kidney grille’s contour and the bumper’s splitter. At the back, the different diffuser is made from the same lightweight material and is flanked by dual exhaust tips with a high-gloss black look.

What stands out the most is the chunky trunk lid spoiler, also one of the M Performance carbon fiber items. Some would argue it’s a bit too much for a non-M car, although it works well with the blacked-out M240i badge. As for those body decals, they come in Frozen Black to complement the dark side skirts and 20-inch matte Jet Black wheels with a Y-spoke design.

Interior shots have not been provided, but we do know the cabin can also be taken to the next level. BMW sells the M240i with body-hugging front seats featuring a back shell combining Alcantara with carbon fiber. The same combo is also used for the M Performance steering wheel offered with carbon-fiber shift paddles. From the gear lever to the side sills, the material is extensively used throughout the cabin.

Slapping on every conceivable upgrade onto an M240i might not be the best idea as it makes it too flashy. That said, a few of these cosmetic tweaks can lend the 2er a more aggressive look without overdoing it. Rest assured the forthcoming M2 will get its own batch of M Performance items once it debuts later in 2022.

Source: BMW / Instagram