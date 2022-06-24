The X1 is technically BMW’s entry-level X model, but this new U11 takes the compact crossover to a whole new level. The third generation has arrived at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed to mark two premieres for the vehicle – a fully electric derivative and an Individual paint. We got up close and personal with this iX1 dressed to impress in Frozen Pure Grey.

Since it’s an “i” model, the iX1 xDrive30 gets the typical blue accents and a closed-off grille since there’s no combustion engine under the hood that would need cooling. With this being the electric model with an Individual paint and a sunroof, you’re looking at one of the most expensive configurations money can buy.

This right-hand-drive vehicle was riding on 19-inch wheels with 245/45 Michelin tires, but BMW will sell its Audi Q3 competitor with large 20-inch wheels, another first for the X1. You can’t really tell looking at these images, but one of the main reasons why the crossover looks more mature is due to its increase in size. It now stretches at 4,500 millimeters (177.1 inches) long, and could grow even further if there will be another long-wheelbase derivative for the Chinese market.

With the third generation, the crossover is switching to the iDrive 8. However, and to the disappointment of some people, it has lost the controller. The same holds true for the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan, although we should point out that the Germany luxury brand has said some models will retain the supplementary method to control the infotainment.

Going on sale in November (but not in the United States), the iX1 xDrive30 will have dual electric motors providing AWD and a combined output of 313 hp and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft). The electric punch is good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 5.7 seconds and an electronically capped top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h). It’ll carry around a battery pack with a usable capacity of 64.7 kWh for a maximum range in the WLTP cycle of 272 miles (438 kilometers) on a single charge.

A more or less equivalent next-generation MINI Countryman in EV guise should follow before the end of the year.