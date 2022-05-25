BMW’s top electric model – until the i7 M70 arrives – is the iX M60. The bespoke electric crossover was introduced to media around the world last week in Berlin and we were on site to test its capabilities. Until recently, the BMW iX xDrive50 was the only iX variant on sale in America, but soon customers will have another choice.

At $106,095, the BMW iX M60 is significantly more expensive than the iX xDrive50 – $83,200. But what do you get for your extra money? In terms of options, Adaptive Air Suspension is standard on the iX M60, while it’s an optional extra on the xDrive50. The BMW iX M60 also gets 21″ wheels as-standard. Gesture Control and the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system are also standard kit on the M60 but not on the xDrive50.

3.6 Seconds Sprint

But most importantly, what you’re getting for your extra money, in the BMW iX M60, is added power and performance. Both models use dual electric motors, one at each axle, powered by the same battery pack, but the iX M60 is far more powerful. The standard BMW iX xDrive50 makes 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque, while the more expensive M60 makes 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque.

According to BMW, the iX xDrive50 takes 4.4 seconds to get from 0-60 mph, which is downright leisurely compared to the M60’s time of 3.6 seconds. So if it’s speed you’re after, the BMW iX M60 delivers it like a proper M car. But if you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, the BMW iX xDrive50 ticks all the boxes.

Of course, if money no object, the BMW iX M60 is a fantastic crossover with impressive performance paving the way for fully electric M cars. Let’s take a look at our video review of the BMW iX M60 and please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!