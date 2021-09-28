We just published our “print” review of the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 and now we’re following up with a video review of the same car. Beware: this is one of the longest reviews we’ve produced, clocking in at around 31 minutes, but it is filled with a lot of information. We cover the architecture of the car, the batteries, the interior design and tech, and of course, the driving experience and electric range. There is also a lot of B-Roll showing two different iX configurations and colors: a Sophisto Grey and Alpine White iX xDrive50.

The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 will arrive in March 2022 in the United States and a few months before that in Europe. In the U.S. the car is priced at $82,300 plus $995 Destination Charge. A comparable Tesla Model X starts at $94,690 for the Long Range model. The BMW iX is also comparable in price with the 2021 BMW X5 M50i which rings the register at $82,800 plus $995.

The BMW iX xDrive50 is going to be the headline variant, packing a new 105.2 kWh net battery pack and dual motors to make a very competitive 523 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims the iX xDrive50 can nail 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, while achieving a range of 630 km (over 300 miles, per EPA).

The BMW iX is the brand’s most impressive electric vehicle. It’s the first BMW EV to be built on a bespoke electric platform since the i3, it’s the most powerful EV it’s ever made, it has more range than any other electric BMW ever, and it’s the most luxurious one, too. Being a big, premium SUV, it’s also going to be quite popular among high-end customers. Some enthusiasts might complain about its looks but if the X7 can sell in big numbers, the iX will too.

