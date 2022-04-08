I’ve long held the belief that if you’re going to buy a special car, get it in a special color. What’s the point of buying something expensive and exciting and painting it black or white or silver? Get something fun, eye-catching, and engaging. Get something that’s going to put a smile on your face every morning, as you walk to your car before work. The BMW M4 Convertible is a special car and, if you want to get a special BMW Individual color to match, these two are great choices; Velvet Orchid II and Zanzibar II.

In these two new photo galleries, you get to see both colors on the BMW M4 Convertible, as the two cars get sideways in snow.

Velvet Orchid II is a very pretty, metallic rose-like color that works perfectly on the drop-top M4. It would fit a sunny, beautiful, costal climate best, like Monaco, Capri or somewhere equally absurd, in terms of both beauty and wealth. It isn’t very sporty, which means it won’t be for everyone, but it’s a beautiful color that works well on the M4 Convertible.

One of my personal favorite colors in BMW’s Individual lineup is the Zanzibar II. I’m personally a sucker for copper-colored cars and the M4 Convertible looks great with such a paint. Zanzibar II also has great duality. It looks both classy and sporty. While thrilling and vibrant, it also looks like the sort of paint that someone with taste and class would choose. Every vape-sucking M3-bro gets their car in black. But the person who gets Zanzibar is interesting, someone you’d want to have a drink with and listen to stories from.

The BMW M4 Convertible is a special car; it’s a 503 horsepower, twin-turbocharged, straight-six-powered convertible that will lunch supercars from only a few years ago, all while also having a drop-top roof for sunny-weather cruising. It also wears a price tag that can get worryingly close to $100,000 with options. If you can afford a car like that, get it in a special color like either Velvet Orchid II or Zanzibar II.

Velvet Orchid II

Zanzibar II