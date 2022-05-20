All the images and videos you’ve seen so far with the 2023 BMW M4 CSL show the hardcore coupe with the exclusive Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic paint. However, you’re not stuck with this Individual special finish as the car can also be ordered in Sapphire Black metallic or Alpine White solid. The two hues appear as a no-cost option in the configurator for Germany where the car costs from €165,200.

Regardless of the paint job, the M4 CSL has contrasting red accents inside and out. In addition, the 19-inch front and 20-inch forged wheels with a unique cross-spoke design are going to be installed on all 1,000 vehicles planned for production. Aside from the paint selection, another way to configure the car is by choosing whether you want the sport or “ultra-track” tires, with the latter represented by the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs. The rubber choice is also free of charge. Well, “free” after you spend close to twice the money BMW is asking for a base M4.

If for whatever reason you don’t like the M4 CSL badge on the E46 CSL-esque trunk lid, there is a €0 option in the configurator to remove it. In addition, you can ask BMW to paint the side mirror caps and rear spoiler lip in the same colors as the body and apply a chrome finish to the quad exhaust tips. Electric seats can be added free of charge, and so do heated ones. A wireless charging pad is offered at no extra cost, while two-zone climate control is an additional €730.

Options are surprisingly aplenty for the M4 CSL since customers can get an M leather-wrapped steering wheel for $220, Comfort Access for $650, and tinted windows for €430. Want the retro Motorsport badges? That’ll be another €200. A particularly pricy option is represented by the headlights with yellow DRLs for €1,700, while the electrically folding mirrors cost €320. Rounding off the list of options are the €190 high-beam assistant, €500 alarm, €550 Parking Assistant, €900 Driving Assistant, and the €1,150 head-up display.

Add all available options and you’re looking at an M4 CSL priced at over €172,000 before miscellaneous items such as a tire repair kit or five-year servicing.

Source: BMW Deutschland