BMW introduced the 7 Series G70 and i7 yesterday after a long teaser campaign. While the V12 is no more and the front styling is controversial, the flagship has a lot going for it. From the variety of powertrains to the stunning tech-laden interior, the fullsize luxury sedan should give the Mercedes S-Class some serious competition.

Merely 24 hours since its premiere, the seventh-generation model is celebrating its arrival in Japan through a First Edition. It can be had as a 740i Excellence, 740i M Sport, or as an i7 xDrive60 Excellence, each capped at 50 units for a grand total of 150 cars. The gasoline-fueled versions cost ¥ 17,200,000 ($134,200) while the purely electric model is available for ¥ 19,000,000 ($148,200). That’s a lot of money to pay for a car, but then again, you do get a lot of car with a generous array of standard equipment.

The 7 Series / i7 First Edition come fitted with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen working harmoniously with a 40-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system for the ultimate cinematic experience while on the go. For the cars specified in the Excellence trim level, BMW Japan throws in the Executive Lounge Seat for greater comfort.

All three boast the Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Roof with LED threads as well as the Rear Comfort Package. The latter encompasses ventilated seats with a massaging function and additional adjustment options.

The i7 First Edition Gets A Two-Tone Paint

Stepping outside, the 740i and i7 xDrive60 Excellence have 20-inch wheels with an aerodynamic design in a two-tone finish. As for the 740i M Sport, it rides on larger 21-inch alloys with M branding and a jet black appearance. BMW Japan mentions both wheel sets have a fancy 3D polish created exclusively for the First Edition.

Manufactured in the right-hand-drive specification, the luxobarges are painted differently depending on the version. For example, the EV has a bicolor livery combining Tanzanite Blue with Oxide Gray while the M Sport wears a stealthy black finish. Naturally, the interior also varies from one model to the other.

BMW is already accepting orders for the First Edition, but only on its online store in Japan. The first deliveries are programmed to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022 or early 2023.

Source: BMW Japan