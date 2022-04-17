Some teaser campaigns tend to be exhausting because automakers hype up a car’s debut more than they should. So much so that by the time the official premiere takes place, there’s little we don’t know. However, there are some exceptions as the BMW 7 Series G70 still has many missing puzzle pieces, especially if we’re talking about the i7.

A teaser image that almost flew under our radars comes from the company’s German page on Facebook. It shows where all the magic usually takes place in a fullsize luxury sedan. Of course, we are talking about the rear seats where the 31-inch Theatre Screen takes center stage. Although this seems to be the focal point of the photo, the revamped 7er also shows its new Sky Lounge.

Much like the 8K display hanging from the ceiling, the large panoramic glass roof will be an optional feature. Sky Lounge impresses not necessarily due to its generous size, but thanks to those nifty LED light threads. BMW has said these will be individually adjustable, thus offering Rolls-Royce Starlight levels of sophistication when it comes to ambient lighting.

We won’t have to wait much longer to see the 7 Series/i7 as the premiere is scheduled for April 20. With both riding on the same CLAR platform, we are not expecting any major design differences between the two. What you’ll see on the combustion-engined model should be offered for its electric counterpart, and vice versa. BMW has previously announced high-spec 7 Series models will have crystal elements embedded into the upper lights.

The 7 Series G70 Will Be The Most Advanced BMW To Date

From split lights and illuminated grille to mild hybrids and level 3 autonomy, the Bavarian flagship will have many firsts. On the same list, we can point out the automated parking system, which will be clever enough to find an empty spot for you. In addition, it can steer, accelerate, and brake without the owner being in the vehicle. The iDrive 8, Theatre Screen, and Sky Lounge won’t be the only interior party pieces as the front passenger will have a Touch Interaction Bar. Essentially, that’s going to be a small display mounted on the dashboard for quick access.

The quad exhaust system is here to stay, but it won’t be offered on a V12 engine since the M760i is being retired. BMW recently facelifted the X7 to give it a first-ever M60i, which could be offered for the 7 Series as well. It’s a mild-hybrid S68 engine with a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, joined by a smaller B58 inline-six also adopting 48V tech.

Following its debut next week, the new BMW 7 Series/i7 should go on sale by year’s end.

Source: BMW Deutschland / Facebook