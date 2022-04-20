In our relentless attempt to provide you with all the relevant data regarding the new BMW 7 Series, we discovered an interesting fact. We all knew the i7 was going to be the heaviest version of the bunch, but many will be surprised to hear it weighs more than the iX. Indeed, the fully electric sedan in European specification tips the scales at 2,640 kilograms (5,820 pounds) without a driver.

To keep things fair, let’s compare that number to an all-wheel-drive iX, namely the xDrive50. As it turns out, the SUV tips the scales at 2,510 kg (5,533 lbs). In other words, we’re looking at a substantial difference of 130 kg (287 lbs). At the same time, the first-ever BMW i7 is much heavier than a Tesla Model S Plaid (2,087 kg / 4,601 lbs) and carries an extra 60 kg (132 lbs) over the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53.

A look back at the previous-generation 7 Series shows the M760i was the porkiest due to its combination of a long wheelbase and the mighty V12. It weighed 2,180 kg (4,806 lbs), which is less than the new 760i, at 2,270 kg (5,004 lbs). Until China gets a possible four-cylinder engine to allow customers to dodge taxes on high-displacement engines, the 735i is the lightest of the lot, at 2,075 kg (4,574 lbs).

It should be noted all the weight figures mentioned here are DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung), which doesn’t take a driver into account. Add 75 kg (165 lbs) and you end up with the EU number. Over in the United States, the curb weight is 5,917 lbs (2,684 kg) for the i7. Moving away from BMW but remaining within the Group, the Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB is slightly lighter, at 2,610 kg (5,754 lbs).

But why is the new 7 Series / i7 so heavy anyway? Well, the seventh-gen model now comes in only one size and it’s bigger than the previous LWB model. At 5,391 millimeters (212.2 inches) long, it has been stretched by 130 mm (5.1 in) compared to the old 7 Series Long Wheelbase. The distance between the axles has increased by 5 mm (0.2 in) to 3,215 mm (126.5 in). It’s also 48 mm (1.9 in) wider (at 1,950 mm / 76.7 in) and 51 mm (2 in) taller (at 1,544 mm / 60.7 in).

With the new 7 Series and its electric i7 companion, it’s safe to say BMW is going big, both literally and figuratively.

