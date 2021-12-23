BMW of North America just announced the EPA rating for its flagship BMW iX models. According to a press release, the BMW iX xDrive50 has an EPA rating of 324 miles with 20-inch wheels, 305-miles with 21-inch wheels and 315 miles with 22-inch wheels. The MSRP starts at 83,200 plus $995 Destination and the U.S. market launch is expected in Q1 of 2022. A more powerful iX M60 model, with over 600 hp, will arrive at a later date, and no EPA rating is available yet.

The BMW iX xDrive50 has two electric motors split among the two axles producing 70 kW (500 horsepower) and powered by a battery pack larger than 100 kWh. The BMW iX xDrive50 is also said to have a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds. Plugging the BMW iX xDrive50 into a fast-charging station with 10 percent charge for example, enables its range to be increased by up to 90 miles in just ten minutes at 195 kW. Using the same fast charger, it would take less than 40 minutes to increase the high-voltage battery’s state of charge from 10 to 80 percent.

The curb weight of the middle iX model measures in at 5,659 lbs. Another important metric in the life of a crossover/SUV is the payload. And in the case of the iX xDrive50, BMW published a figure of 1,054 lbs. The list of exterior color is quite diversified: Alpine White, Sapphire Black metallic, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect metallic, Mineral White metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, BMW Individual Storm Bay Blue metallic and BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic.

When it comes to wheels, the BMW iX features several fashionable Aerodynamic Wheel designs coming in 20-inch, 21-inch or 22-inch dimensions as follows:

20″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1002

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1012 with 3D polished finish

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1011 with Bicolor look

21″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1010 with Bicolor 3D polished finish

22″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1021 with Multicolor 3D polished finish

22″ Aerodynamic Wheels 1020 with Bicolor 3D polished finish

To learn more about the BMW iX, you can visit our guide. In the meantime, stay tuned next month for the unveil of the BMW iX M60.