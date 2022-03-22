The all-new BMW iX1 electric car was teased last week during the annual BMW press conference. The first-ever electric BMW X1 will make its official debut this fall before launching in several markets in 2023. Based on the upcoming U11 X1 generation, the new BMW iX1 aims to replace the i3 hatchback as the practical and economical city electric car. Rumor is that BMW is preparing two models: the BMW iX1 xDrive30 and the BMW iX1 eDrive20.

Two BMW iX1 Variants

The former is an all-wheel drive electric crossover rumored to deliver 270 horsepower. The latter is a front-wheel drive BMW iX1 with likely less power than the dual-motor iX1. Both models are using BMW’s latest eDrive technology featured across all new BMW electric vehicles. Built on the same FAAR flexible front-wheel drive architecture, the iX1 will feature the fifth-generation of BMW’s eDrives, similar to the iX3. That would give it an 74-80 kWh battery pack.

Just a few days after teasing the iX1 at its annual media conference, BMW has loaded the EV on the German site. The dedicated page includes a few tidbits, such as the upper teaser image and the crossover’s already known codename – U11. By far the most important info is the maximum WLTP range of 413 to 438 kilometers (257 to 272 miles). Bear in mind these are not the final figures as BMW mentions they’re predicted values based on the vehicle’s current development status.

A Cool Design

The new BMW iX1 will have a new set of taillights, featuring the L-shaped LED lights we’ve seen on other cars as well, while the front-end has a noticeably bigger grille than on the outgoing model. Sleeker headlamps are also part of the package. As you can see in recent spy photos, the doors also feature flush handles for better aerodynamics and a cleaner design. Just like the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the interior of the BMW iX1 will be more premium than ever before. Not only we expect a series of premium materials, trims and upholstery, but also the latest iDrive 8 infotainment system paired with a large curved display.

The BMW iX1 will premiere towards the end of the year with production beginning in November 2022. It will be built in Leipzig, Germany alongside the mechanically related MINI Countryman. The latter will also offer an electric variant and should have similar technical specifications. [Rendering by https://www.instagram.com/srkdesignsin/]