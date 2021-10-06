We traveled to Munich weeks before the unveil of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer in order to film the new model in a closed room. BMW Product Manager Markus Haberer joins us to explain the design and technology of the U06 2 Series Active Tourer.

This new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer features one of the largest design jumps we’ve seen from BMW in some time. While it’s still a five-door hatchback/minivan, it’s far bolder and more aggressive looking than before. A massive new grille, one very much in keeping with BMW’s other recent efforts, combine with sleek new headlights, slim taillights, and flush i4-style door handles to make a much sharper looking car.

It’s the cabin though that excites us the most. Its entire interior design is drastically different from any other BMW product on sale. The only things that seem carryover from any other BMW model are the iDrive 8 screen and new Live Cockpit Professional, which both look lifted out of an iX.

The standout of the cabin is the center console arrangement. There is a new toggle switch-style gear selector and a vertical wireless charging pad, which features a little bar to keep your phone from falling out. There are even all-new seats, which aren’t featured on any other BMW product, designed to work with the increased headroom the new 2 Series Active Tourer. Not only are there new standard seats, there are new Sport seats as well, for cars with M Sport packages. The latter of which come in leather/Alcantara and look very supportive.

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will come available with its best tech. The newest iDrive 8 system that debuted on the BMW iX will make it to the 2 Series Active Tourer, providing all of the brand’s latest infotainment features. It will also get the latest Live Cockpit Professional digital instrument panel. It features new graphics and upgraded functionality. Additionally, the 2 Series Active Tourer gets BMW’s latest personal voice assistant and the brand’s park assist functions.

The model featured in this video is the BMW 230xe Active Tourer, the most powerful engine of the new lineup. Maximum output is 240 kW/326 hp (developed by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 110 kW/150 hp and the electric motor with up to 130 kW/177 hp).

To learn more about the new Active Tourer, take a look at the video below.