There are several exciting new cars in BMW’s pipeline. There’s the M4 CSL, the BMW i7, and the first-ever bespoke M car, the BMW XM. However, I’d reckon that if we were to conduct a poll (which now that I think of it, we should), the car that fans would be most excited about is the upcoming BMW M3 Touring. And in these new leaked photos, you get to see it for the first time. Some new photos leaked on Instagram, showing off the BMW M3 Touring, the first-ever production M3 wagon in history, without a shred of camouflage in a parking garage.

It seems to be painted in some sort of frozen black with black wheels, which does hide most of its design, especially since the photos are rather low-res. However, it really isn’t difficult to figure out what it’s going to look like. Visually combine a BMW M3 Competition with a 3 Series Touring and you’ve essentially got the M3 Touring. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t look good, though. It looks awesome. It’s well documented that I hate the M3’s grille, and that hasn’t changed, but that doesn’t mean I can’t overlook it. The rest of the M3 Touring looks fantastic, with its butch, aggressive wagon body style.

When the M3 Touring debuts, it will be, for all intents and purposes, a wagon version of the M3 Competition xDrive. Which means it will have that car’s 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six — making 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft — its eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, and xDrive all-wheel drive. No other variants of the M3 Touring will be made, so don’t get your hopes up for a manual, rear-wheel drive version. It ain’t happening.

Such a combination will make the M3 Touring one of the all time great daily drivers. In a car to shuttle the kids to school in or go grocery shopping with, what more could you want than a 500-plus horsepower, all-wheel drive BMW wagon? Especially when it looks as kick ass as this.