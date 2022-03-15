Of all the 3 Series generations, the F30-gen is among the least loved. It isn’t necessarily a bad car but it’s a flawed car and one that never quite reached the lofty expectations that all 3 Series are born with. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth buying because, with a handful of mods, the F30 3 Series can be an excellent sport sedan. So we thought we’d put together a list of the best mods for an F30 3 Series from Modfind, a marketplace for buying and/or selling aftermarket products. (You can learn more about ModFind through our previous article).

You don’t have to go crazy modding an F30 3 Series to make it great. Just a few simple mods can turn an F30 3er from a sort of ho-hum BMW into a proper, engaging sports sedan that will make you turn back and look at it longer than you should as you walk away. Let’s take a look at some of those mods.

The most common F30 3 Series’ you’ll find on the market are the BMW 328i and 330i (model depends on pre-LCI or post-LCI, respectively). Both cars essentially use the same engine and this AWE exhaust system works for either. While the 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is good, pumping out 240 horsepower, it doesn’t make a particularly good noise. This exhaust will help improve the sound and character of the engine dramatically, making using it everyday far more enjoyable. It also bumps power by 13 horses but that will barely be noticeable. The noise why you buy this exhaust.

Price — $850

One very cost effective mod can improve both the handling of an F30 3 Series and the looks — lowering springs. This set of lowering springs from H&R is designed to work with the factory shocks, so they won’t ruin the ride quality or cause your shocks to wear prematurely. However, they lower the car just enough to improve the look significantly and the stiffen spring rate by 15 percent, making it handle that little bit better.

Price — $215

This is admittedly a costly mod but it will make a world of a difference. Buying a set of HRE wheels is something almost all enthusiasts dream of, as HRE makes some of the very best wheels on the planet, in terms of both design and quality. This set of C105 Forged wheels, with their five spoke design, will improve the look of any F30 dramatically. Yes, it’s an expensive set of wheels but, if you can afford it, it’s one that will make you adore your F30 and not just like it.

Price — $5,500

Inexpensive Upgrades

Just those three mods can massively improve your F30 3 Series experience. Even just the first two will do the trick. The two best ways to make any car more exciting are to make it sound better and handle better. Both the AWE exhaust and H&R lowering springs to do just that, respectively. The HRE wheels are a bonus and make it look great too, if you have the budget. So if you’re looking to mod your F30, or you’re looking into buying an F30 and are curious about mods, these few simple mods can make a world of a difference.

ModFind is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can also find them on Instagram and Facebook.

Disclosure: This is a partnership with ModFind to promote their new marketplace.