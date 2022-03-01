The BMW 7 Series G11/G12 is on its way out, but that doesn’t mean we should only focus on the G70/G71 going forward. A new video focusing on the 745e xDrive shows the PHEV with a few mods and a technical problem. The luxobarge’s owner decided to fiddle with the B58 engine to extract more power from the 3.0-liter inline-six engine.

The 745e was already more powerful to begin with than the B48-equipped 740e it superseded. It’s no slouch even in stock guise as it hits 100 km/h in a little over 5 seconds. It has been tuned to a combined 530 hp to perfectly match the 750i and its larger V8 engine. It does the job in around 4.8 seconds, which isn’t too shabby for a car that weighs around 2,000 kg.

Aside from an upgraded engine, the 745e boasts a custom exhaust delivering an appealing soundtrack for a car geared towards efficiency and luxury rather than sportiness. You’ll also notice the massive 22-inch Vossen wheels, leading us to mention the car’s problem. It suffers from an improper wheel alignment, which is fairly visible when the wheels are straight and yet the steering wheel is a bit towards the right.

It might explain why traction is an issue when it comes to putting power to the wheels off the line. The folks over at AutoTopNL believe the 745e could be even quicker, especially since it packs a lot more punch than the standard car. It’s less of a problem once it gets going, and boy, does it go. The owner also deleted the 155-mph top speed limiter. Consequently, the electrified stately sedan hits 177 mph (286 km/h) at one point on a derestricted Autobahn section.

With the next-generation 7 Series, BMW will take electrification to a new level by introducing the zero-emissions i7. The German luxury brand will unveil the EV together with the combustion-engined G70/G71 models later in 2022.

