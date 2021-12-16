Even though it’s a bona fide super sedan, the BMW M5 Competition looks tastefully restrained without the flashiness we usually associate cars that have 600 horsepower or so. Those who would rather have that look-at-me appearance can either step up to the M5 CS or get in touch with an aftermarket company and order a dose of glitz.

Case in point, Vossen got its hands on an M5 Competition and threw out the OEM wheels to replace them with its own custom set. The forged three-piece wheel measures 20 inches at all four corners and gives the high-performance sedan a flashy look when viewed from the side. These shiny new shoes come with 285/35/20 front and 285/35/20 rear rubber to round off the package.

The Miami-based wheel manufacturer says the changes go beyond fitting different wheels since the car’s owner has applied a series of bolt-ons as part of an extended upgrade package that also included methanol injection. Power figures have not been released, but it’s safe to say the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 now makes a lot more than the 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque you get from the factory.

If you fancy these wheels, they’re available in multiple sizes, varying from 18 inches all the way up to 24 inches for those who really want to go all out. Customers get to pick from no fewer than 48 different finishes, including this bronze version reminding us of the M5 CS. The alloys are available with or without the matte finish and start off at a cool $2,400 for the 18-inch size while the largest one costs $3,000.

We would honestly go with something a bit more subdued, although we will admit the contrast with the dark green body creates an eye-popping effect. A closer look reveals the car also has quite a few carbon fiber upgrades to accentuate it’s not your run-of-the-mill M5 Competition.

[Source: VossenWheels / YouTube]