BMW has been teasing its flagship car for a while now, but only the fully electric i7 pictured here. If you’d like the fullsize sedan with an internal combustion engine, there will be plenty to choose from. Reputable German publication Auto Motor und Sport claims to be in the know about the luxobarge’s oily bits. Apparently, all 7 Series G70 engines will be fitted with a mild-hybrid setup to cut fuel consumption and emissions.

Even though the twelve-cylinder engine is going away with the M760i Final V12, that doesn’t mean the next 7er will be down on power. On the contrary, as AMS reports there will be a 760i with 635 hp coming from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. It could very well be the rumored S68 also going into the production-ready XM plug-in hybrid SUV.

AMS says the same engine will come in a lesser state of tune with 545 hp for the 750i. Moving down the range, the 7 Series G70 in the 740i flavor is said to pack 375 hp while the base 735i model will make do with 275 hp. These two lowered-powered variants will have inline-six engines, much like a 745e plug-in hybrid rumored to boast approximately 400 hp.

The BMW 7 Series G70 Will Have Gasoline, Diesel, Plug-In Hybrid, And EV Powertrains

There’s no word about diesels, but BMW has confirmed the 7 Series G70 will be offered with oil-burners. In fact, the Bavarian marque recently said a new family of diesel and gasoline engines is coming. Logic tells us these powertrains will debut with the 7er before trickling down to other models in the coming years. Likely arriving further down the line, subsequent 7 Series G70 models will allegedly have 500 to 650 horsepower.

In case you haven’t heard the gossip, the lineup could grow beyond the traditional standard- and long-wheelbase models. It is believed the 8 Series Gran Coupe will become a member of the 7er family around 2026 to serve as a sleeker-looking sedan. If true, the timing tells us it will happen with the 7 Series G70’s mid-cycle facelift.

[Source: Auto Motor und Sport]