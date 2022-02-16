I still remember the launch of the BMW M4 GTS, back in 2016. It was a bit confusing, actually. Not only was it obscenely expensive for an M4 — costing around $134,000 when new, almost double the base price of an M4 — but it featured new and interesting technology that no one had ever seen in a road car before. Now, six years later, how much does an M4 GTS cost and is it worth buying one?

What is the BMW M4 GTS?

First, let’s start with what the BMW M4 GTS is. To make a GTS, BMW took the standard M4, stripped it down and built it back up with better parts, essentially. Its standard suspension was replaced with manually adjustable coilovers, most of its interior was gutted and replaced with carbon fiber bits, it received a roll cage, featured enough adjustable aero to keep a 747 on the ground, and even used water-injection on its engine.

That last bit was the headline stealer. No other road car in the world had water-injection and no other road car has had it since. For good reason, admittedly, as water-injection is an expensive and overly complicated way of adding more power, by injecting a fine mist of water into the combustion chamber, ultimately lowering charge temperature. That lower charge temperature allows for higher turbo boost without the risk of engine knock. So, while clever, it’s a bit unnecessary and BMW utilized more effective ways to make more power without it, for the new G80-generation M3 and M4.

However, it was still technically fascinating and it intrigued the brainiac car enthusiasts that liked unusual but clever technology. So even though the M4 GTS was only marginally faster than the standard M4, and not any faster than its competitors at its price point, there were a lot of fans that wanted one for its intrigue alone.

The engine itself was still a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged S55 unit that, with the water-injection, made 493 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. It was mated only to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and powered only its rear wheels. While quick, getting to 60 mph in about 3.4 seconds, it wasn’t Porsche 911 GT3 quick, especially around a track.

Pure power and performance weren’t the main goals of the BMW M4 GTS, though. BMW wanted to create a proper driver’s car, something that was more fun and engaging than any other M car. However, the results were a bit of a mixed bag. Reviews were all over the place, with some saying it was overly stiff, some saying it was sloppy compared to the GT3, and some claiming it was sheer brilliance. It seemed at the time that it needed to be set up properly to be fun.

If someone spent the time to set up its manually-adjustable suspension, which allowed adjustments for height and damping, as well as its aero, it seemed like it was a genuinely great performance car to drive. However, if it was set up improperly for its application, it fell apart. Car geeks will love that sort of thing, as tinkering with it until they find the Goldilocks setup is part of the fun. However, those used to cars like the 911 GT3, in which they just get in and it’s perfect from the turn of the key, didn’t love it and likely still won’t.

How Much Do They Cost Now?

At the moment, in the ‘States, you can get a nice-mileage BMW M4 GTS is really good condition for between $90,000-$100,000, give or take a few thousand dollars, depending on condition. That’s about a 30-40-percent decrease in price, which on-paper makes it a good buy right now. The BMW M4 GTS was a very limited car, with only 300 units sold in the ‘States and only 700 sold worldwide and only in 2016. That makes it an even better deal.

Plus, you’re getting a lot of car for the money. It’s a damn-near 500 horsepower, rear-wheel drive performance coupe with a ton of carbon fiber bits, an adjustable coilover suspension, and adjustable aero. A used 911 GT3 of the same era will cost at least $30,000-$40,000 more.

Should You Buy One?

This is an interesting car to consider buying. There are a few reasons why it seems like a good idea but also a few reasons that suggest otherwise. On one hand, the BMW M4 GTS is a very special, limited-run car that very few people in the world have. It’s also a hardcore, track-oriented, performance BMW M car that can be very fun to drive if set up accordingly. Combine those facts and it seems that the M4 GTS is a great investor’s car, as limited-run BMWs have skyrocketed in price as of late, while also being a fun toy during your ownership.

However, on the flip side, the M4 GTS wasn’t that beloved when it was new, which might dull its market desirability. Its water-injection system was also a bit overly complex and could cause some unreliability in the near future, which might turn potential customers off.

I think there are more reasons to buy one than not, as you almost can’t go wrong buying a limited-run BMW of any kind at this point, but the M4 GTS is such an oddball car that I don’t feel comfortable automatically stamping a good buy mark on it just yet. One thing’s for certain, though, with its current value, it’s absolutely worth looking into.