Massive price tags for rare performance models are not exactly breaking news, especially this year with demand for used vehicles increasing in light of low inventory levels for new cars due to the microchip shortage. It was only at the beginning of the month when we stumbled upon the final BMW M4 GTS being listed for $500,000 and now we’ve found another one.

At €119,999 (about $135,600 based on current exchange rates), it is somewhat of a bargain. Well, not quite, but certainly a lot cheaper than the other car. While that one had only 205 miles (402 kilometers) on the odometer, this vehicle up for grabs in The Netherlands has been properly used. It has covered 25,671 miles (41,314 kilometers) since it was first registered in May 2016.

Although the ad on R.T.O Autoservice claims it’s one of the only 700 cars ever made, BMW actually bumped the original production run to a total of 803 units. Even though it’s not as exclusive as it was supposed to be, the M4 GTS is still an impressive car for those who can’t until next year when the latest-generation M4 will finally dust off the CSL badge.

As a refresher, the M4 GTS with its straight-six 3.0-liter engine received an innovative water injection system that increased output to 500 horsepower (368 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters). The hardcore M4 (F82) was a stripped-down version that weighed 1,510 kilograms (3,328 pounds) after removing the rear seats, installing carbon-fiber bucket seats in the front, and door pull loops instead of conventional handles.

Carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) was extensively used to achieve the diet, along with a titanium muffler, carbon-ceramic brakes, and carbon rear diffuser. The weight loss corroborated with the power hike helped the BMW M4 GTS hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 3.8 seconds and max out at an electronically limited 189.5 mph (305 km/h).

Some would argue you’re better off buying a new M4 Competition (G82) or patiently waiting for the CSL rather than paying so much money now, but that doesn’t make the GTS any less special among other track-focused machines.

Source: R.T.O Autoservice