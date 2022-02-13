Just a week after our encounter with a 2022 BMW M3 M Performance Parts model, it’s now time to look again at the decked out sedan. The 2022 Chicago Auto Show opened its doors this week and BMW has a good presence in the Windy City. Alongside this BMW M3 with M Performance Parts – more on that shortly – they are also displaying the new BMW iX M60 (the top iX model), the M5 CS (fastest production series BMW) and the first-ever BMW i4.

Bolder Parts Than Ever Before

The M3 with M Performance Parts introduced in Chicago belongs to the BMW Performance Driving School so it comes with a special livery. Pair with that is almost the entire range of M Performance Parts, all of them unique to the new G80 M3 and G82 M4. Speaking of the M Performance Parts, these are the most aggressive aftermarket parts ever designed by BMW. In a conversation with Domagoj Dukec, BMW’s Head of Design, we learned that the M Performance Parts were designed to push the envelope even more.

From the massive rear wing to the aggressive front fascia and especially to the trapezium-shaped pipes of the aftermarket exhaust system, these new parts certainly stand out. While all M cars for the past couple of decades have had four exhaust pipes, two at either side of the rear end, this car’s quad pipes are a bit unusual. They’re huddled much closer together which apparently also improve the sound.

Carbon Fiber All Around

The M Performance Parts project starts at the front with the M Performance carbon front attachment, the M Performance carbon front splitter and the carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. On the side, you can see the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims. The wheels shown here are the cross-spoke forged wheel 1000M in Gold Bronze matte with M Performance lettering. The wheels are available exclusively from M Performance Parts in the sizes 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear.

The wide range of M Performance Parts extends inside the cabin as well. There are M Performance doorsill, M Performance front and rear floor mats and plenty of Alcantara. The open-pored, matte-coated carbon fiber is always a welcome addition to a sports car. Take a look at our video below from the Chicago Auto Show. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel, it certainly helps us produce more content in the future.