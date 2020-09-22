This week is all about the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4. We’ve already started our coverage, but there is much more to come. We encourage you to follow the BMW M3 and BMW M4 tags, and also to follow us on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook. Next on our list is an exclusive photoshoot of the G80 BMW M3 decked out with a wide range of M Performance Parts.

The exclusive photos give you a closer look at the car, and especially, at some of its unique aero and performance parts. The most interesting piece is the new exhaust system. We’ve already seen it on several test mules and looks like our assumptions were right on the money.

While all M cars for the past couple of decades have had four exhaust pipes, two at either side of the rear end, this car’s quad pipes are a bit unusual. They’re huddled much closer together and almost stacked on top of each other to create a semi-triangular shape. It’s a very different exhaust configuration from anything we’ve seen on a BMW and some say it reminds them of a Lexus LFA.

Next on the list of cool upgrades is the massive racing wing which is made of carbon fiber, just like the diffuser. There are also some cool read accents in the back to go with the blacked-out theme of the car.

There is a wide range of carbon fiber M Performance Parts for the new M3 and M4. It all starts at the front with the M Performance carbon front attachment, the M Performance carbon front splitter and the carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. On the side, you can see the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims.

The wheels shown here are the cross-spoke forged wheel 1000M in Gold Bronze matte with M Performance lettering. The wheels are available exclusively from M Performance Parts in the sizes 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear.

The wide range of M Performance Parts extends inside the cabin as well. There are M Performance doorsill, M Performance front and rear floor mats and plenty of Alcantara. The open-pored, matte-coated carbon fiber is always a welcome addition to a sports car.

But what’s more interesting inside the car is the six-speed manual which was missing from the official photos. As always, you can click below to see more photos, courtesy of @shotbyjamieb and @removebeforerace.