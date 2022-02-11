The BMW M5 CS is the fastest production series BMW. At least until the BMW XM plug-in hybrid arrives. So as you’d expect, BMW likes to market the car around the world. Next stop: The 2022 Chicago Auto Show. The Windy City’s car show kicked off yesterday and BMW has on display a series of high-performance cars and new electric vehicles.

Below 3 Seconds Sprint

The familiar 4.4-liter V8 engine with 467 kW/626 hp on tap makes the BMW M5 CS the most powerful car in the history of BMW M. Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive. Torque stayed the same as before at 750 Nm. The enhanced performance allows the CS to sprint from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.4 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph).

A series of design changes has enabled BMW M to remove 70 kilograms (230 lbs for U.S. models) in weight over the BMW M5 Competition. The total weight is 1825 kg (DIN) or 1900 kg (EU). The engineers managed to remove a series of standard equipment lowering the weight by 13 kg. There is no trough-load, 4-zone air-condition, driving assist, cd player and comfort access. The ceramic brakes and lightweight wheels save 25 kg. The carbon exterior package removes 7 kg and the interior carbon plus new rear seats shed off 11 kg. Finally they also managed to remove 14 kgs of sound insulation.

The L-shaped light tubes of the BMW Laser headlights illuminate yellow instead of white when low beam, high beam or the Welcome Light is switched on. This is a design characteristic that we first saw on the M8 1-of-8 Gran Coupe, which was released to the public at the end of 2019.

Stunning Matte Green Color

Available alongside the Brands Hatch Grey metallic paint shade are the exclusive BMW Individual matte paint finishes Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic. Other individual paint colors are not available. The colors are combined with a series of parts dressed in Gold Bronze. These are the BMW kidney grille surrounds, the “M5 CS” badges on the kidney grille, the M gills on the front wings and the boot lid. Also the wheels are dressed in Goldbronze, no other color is available.

Bucket Seats In The Back

Inside, you will find a new range of upgrades, such as the centre marker perforation with red background on the M Alcantara steering wheel, the gearshift paddles (released on the new BMW M3 and M4) made from carbon fibre and the steering wheel spokes, which have Black Chrome trim.

Next to this, there is a fixed lightweight cover on the center console, which replaces the usual armrest with opening lid. Its black Merino leather is complemented by red double stitching. The color red is used again for the “CS” badging on the instrument panel. On the dashboard displays in front of you, you will notice the Gold Bronze details on the animated M5 CS model.

Here is a photo gallery: