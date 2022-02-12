BMW Super Bowl’s star – the 2022 BMW iX M60 – landed in Chicago this week for the annual auto show. Compared to the grey model displayed at the 2022 CES, the one in Chicago comes painted in all-black. And as we’ve seen lately, the darker colors work best with the large body and grille of the iX.

Being an M Performance variant, the BMW iX M60 is obviously quite a bit more powerful than the regular iX models, packing an M5-rivaling 610 horsepower and a planet-churning 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. The BMW iX M60 makes 532 horsepower and 749 lb-ft (1,016 Nm).

280 Miles Of Range

However, during launch control the iX M60 is capable of 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited to 155 mph, like most other BMWs. The iX M60 is expected to deliver a range of up to 280 miles (preliminary EPA estimate). It’s also important to note that the 280 mile range is with 21″ wheels and BMW doesn’t have a figure for the optional 22″ wheels.

On the outside, there’s little differentiation between the iX models, though that’s not unusual with M Performance cars. The main visual cues between the iX M60 and the standard models are the 22″ black wheels, the optional Titanium Bronze finish, and the big blue brake calipers. The “M60” badge is also finished in gloss black with Titanium Bronze trim.

Typical BMW iX Cabin

Inside, don’t expect many changes from the standard iX’s interior. Colors are the same, seats are the same, and the design is the same. Despite being an M Performance model, the BMW iX M60 is nearly indistinguishable from its standard siblings from inside the cabin.

Take a look at our video below from the Chicago Auto Show.