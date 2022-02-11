After its world debut at the 2022 CES in Vegas, the top dog BMW electric crossover arrives in Chicago. The 2022 edition of the local auto show opened its doors to the press and welcomed also the BMW iX M60. Compared to the grey model displayed at CES, the one in Chicago comes painted in all-black. And as we’ve seen it lately, the darker colors work best with the large body and grille of the iX.

Being an M Performance variant, the BMW iX M60 is obviously quite a bit more powerful than the regular iX models, packing an M5-rivaling 610 horsepower and a planet-churning 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. Admittedly, both of those figures are only available for a short period of time, when Launch Control is engaged.

Otherwise, under all normal circumstances, the BMW iX M60 makes 532 horsepower and 749 lb-ft (1,016 Nm). However, during launch control the iX M60 is capable of 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited to 155 mph, like most other BMWs.

The iX M60 is expected to deliver a range of up to 280 miles (preliminary EPA estimate). It’s also important to note that the 280 mile range is with 21″ wheels and BMW doesn’t have a figure for the optional 22″ wheels.

Visually, there’s little differentiation between the iX models, though that’s not unusual with M Performance cars. The main visual cues between the iX M60 and the standard models are the 22″ black wheels, the optional Titanium Bronze finish, and the big blue brake calipers. The “M60” badge is also finished in gloss black with Titanium Bronze trim.

The BMW iX M60 carries a base MSRP of $105,100 plus $995 destination and handling. If you want a high-performance SUV, akin to the X5 M Competition, but don’t want the moral burden of burning so much fuel, then the iX M60 is absolutely worth the money.