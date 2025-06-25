BMW is heading to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with one of its most powerful concepts to date—and it’s bringing a fleet of first-time UK debuts along for the ride. The highlight is the BMW Vision Driving Experience (VDX), an experimental test vehicle with a staggering 18,000 Newton meters of torque. Originally revealed in Shanghai, the VDX will make its UK debut not just as a static display, but as a working demonstration at the iconic Goodwood hill climb.

A Strong Lineup of UK Premieres

In addition to the VDX, BMW is bringing three more major UK debuts to the festival. Fresh off their global unveilings at Villa d’Este, the BMW M2 CS and M3 CS Touring will appear both on display and in action. The latter will be shown in British Racing Green, a nod to the location and a likely Goodwood crowd favorite. BMW is also giving UK audiences their first in-person look at the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, a concept SUV that previews the next-generation BMW iX3.

Also appearing is the BMW Concept Speedtop, a sleek shooting brake design that will enter extremely limited production. Just 70 units will be built globally. It will be presented in the BMW Individual Lounge, alongside other luxury models like the BMW i7 M70 xDrive.

A Nod to Motorsport History

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed also marks a major milestone for the BMW 3 Series, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025. BMW Classic is bringing a lineup of historic racing 3 Series models, including the E21 320 Group 5 Junior Team car, the E36 318i touring car, and the E46 M3 GTR. These will take on the hill climb with drivers like Marc Surer, Dirk Adorf, and Andy Priaulx behind the wheel.

Surer will also pilot the Brabham BMW BT52, the turbocharged Formula 1 car that helped Nelson Piquet win the 1983 World Championship. Its appearance coincides with 75 years of Formula 1, a central theme at this year’s festival.

BMW Motorrad is also participating with a pair of highlights. The historic BMW R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar will return to action to celebrate 40 years since its 1985 Dakar victory. And the BMW Motorrad Concept RR, which hints at the brand’s next-generation superbike, will be ridden up the hill by none other than BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch. The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from July 10 to 13.