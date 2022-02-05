This test is an interesting one because the two cars aren’t exactly direct competitors. Even the base-spec Porsche Taycan is almost $20,000 more expensive than the top-of-the-line BMW i4 M50. However, the Taycan is a from-the-ground-up EV, while the i4 M50 is built on the 4 Series Gran Coupe chassis. However, the base-spec Taycan will get left in a cloud of smoke off the line, when racing the i4 M50. So which is better to drive; the more expensive but slower Taycan or the cheaper but far faster i4 M50? Autocar recently found out.

On paper, the two cars shouldn’t really be compared. The BMW i4 M50 uses two electric motors, giving it all-wheel drive, to make 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque, which gets it from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. While the entry-level Porsche Taycan uses a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 321 horsepower (402 horsepower during a short overboost) and hits 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. Despite being slower, the Taycan costs $82,700, compared to the i4 M50’s $65,900.

If it’s brute force you’re looking for, the BMW i4 M50 clearly has the advantage. However, the Porsche Taycan is the better sports car of the two. According to Autocar, it’s more nimble, more delicate, better balanced, and just more fun. While the i4 M50 is fun for an electric sedan, the Taycan is seriously good fun, period. In fact, it seems like the Taycan would be preferred over most sports cars, regardless of their powertrain. Autocar’s main chassis comparison for the Taycan — the 718 Boxster. If that isn’t high praise, I don’t know what is.

Admittedly, there’s something to be said about the BMW i4 M50 and its driving experience as well. It’s comfy, smooth, and incredibly refined, all while being brutally fast. So it’s more of a four-door GT car, which makes sense considering the same can be said about the rest of the 4 Series lineup. However, if Autocar had to pick a winner, it’d be the Porsche Taycan, even at its price premium and with its power disadvantage. It’s that good to drive.

[Source: Autocar]