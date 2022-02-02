As BMW enthusiasts, we often put the E46 BMW M3 on a pedestal, as many of us claim it to be the best M3 of all time. Though, it can be easy to make such hyperbolic claims through the rose-tinted lens of nostalgia. Is it really true, though, is the E46 M3 as good as we remember? Matt Farah apparently thinks so, as he just recently bought one from Enthusiast Auto Group and it’s about the nicest stock E46 M3 you’ll ever see.

In this new video from The Smoking Tire, Farah shows off his new E46 M3, explains why he bought it, and drives it on some stunning mountain roads. It’s a great watch but it’s also dangerous because it’s going to make a lot of BMW fans scouring classifieds for E46 M3s that are more expensive than they can afford.

As previously mentioned, Farah bought his M3 from EAG, which probably has the most pristine collection of M cars outside of the BMW Classic museum. In fact, Farah’s E46 M3 is essentially museum-quality; it’s literally never been driven in the rain, its paint is perfect, it has extremely low miles, and looks like it just rolled off the factory floor. Actually, it’s better because it’s been completely refreshed by EAG, paint corrected, and given a Dinan intake, exhaust, and front sway bar. So it’s a mildly enhanced museum-quality E46 M3.

This video is going to make almost all enthusiasts reading/watching jump to their favorite classifieds or auction site to seek out the best E46 M3 they can afford. And for good reason. Farah’s car is absolutely gorgeous and offers him a brand-new E46 M3 experience, something you can’t really put a price tag on. Dammit, now I’m gonna be looking for pricey E46 M3s. How much are kidneys worth, ya think?