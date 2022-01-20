In this video, we take a close look at the new 2022 BMW M3 painted in a Signal Green from BMW Individual. Inside, the G80 M3 features the Kyalami Orange color theme. Therefore, this new M3 is quite unique and a head-turner on the street. The Signal Green is quickly turning into a popular color in the BMW world, we’ve seen it before on an M4 as well. It’s also a statement to the increasing demand for unique paint jobs and the aggressive expansion of the BMW Individual Program which allows more customizations than ever before.

Among some of the cool colors for the new BMW M3 and M4 you will find Verde Mantis, Mint Green, Atlantis Blue, Twilight Purple and British Racing Green. The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From the non-metallic color palette you can pick the Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition). There are, of course, more metallic, options: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey.

This G80 M3 also comes with the new carbon fiber bucket seats dressed in the Kyalami Orange/Black with accents in Black. You can also pick between Black with Anthracite accents, Silverstone/Black with accents in Anthracite and Yas Marina Blue/Black with accents in Yellow. If you opt for the BMW Individual leather trims, you can choose from the following options: Fjord Blue/Black, Fiona Red/Black, Tartufo and Ivory White.

The car in this video is the BMW M3 Competition with M xDrive, which means you’re getting the more powerful version of their 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, making 503 horsepower (510 PS). And naturally, the tested and proven all-wheel drive system. Let’s take a look at this unique spec and let us know in the comments section whether you like this combination or not. Also, please subscribe to our Youtube channel!