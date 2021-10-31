IND Distribution set up shop 15 years ago and will be heading to SEMA next week to celebrate the milestone with a new build based on the 2021 BMW M4 Coupe. What used to be an Alpine White G82 is now finished in a lovely shade of British Racing Green contrasted by the 20-inch BBS wheels with gold accents to make a bold statement. The paint choice was inspired by the European E36 M3 GT as well as the AC Schnitzer CLS II.

Open the hood and you’ll immediately notice that even the engine cover has been finished in BRG. Elsewhere, the roundel front and back now has an elegant glossy black finish and the Bavarian sports coupe is chock-full of M Performance carbon fiber upgrades. The list is quite extensive and includes everything from the front lip and side mirror caps to the rear wing and even a fuel cap cover.

Gone is the standard exhaust system as IND Distribution replaced it with an Eisenmann setup with carbon fiber tips and non-resonated center pipes. The tricked-out M4 will be exhibited at the KW Suspensions booth at SEMA in Las Vegas to show off its Variant 4 Coilover Set with electronic damping cancellation (EDC) and four-way adjustability.

The M4 ordered by the tuner is fitted with the standard six-speed manual gearbox and has the M carbon bucket seats along with a long list of goodies, such as the laser headlights and a head-up display. No expense was spared in the making of this build, and you can see for yourself the full list of mods and OEM features on IND Distribution’s blog post dedicated to the BRG M4, at the bottom of the page.

It won’t be the only customized BMW at SEMA as it will share the spotlight with a wild M2 Competition featuring a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine for those who are strong believers of the saying “there’s no replacement for displacement.”

[Source: IND Distribution / YouTube]