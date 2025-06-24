Pitting BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz against one another is basically tradition. And when it comes to reliability, each brand has had its ups and downs. Today, Carwow takes a break from drag races and car reviews to conduct a bit of science. Well, kind of. The video conducts a rigorous but perhaps less than scientific series of stress tests on a trio of Teutons: the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C180, and E46 BMW 318i. The last to blow up wins, and the result might be surprising.

A (Literal) Battery of Tests

The first test is the physical portion of the exam. Essentially, each car takes a minute of battering and abuse to see which is the most resistant. Using a variety of tools, all three cars sustained pretty heavy damage from just a minute of ring time. As we mentioned, perhaps not the most scientific tests. Regardless, after three minutes of carnage, Carwow concludes that the Audi was the easiest to damage. On the other end of the spectrum sits the Mercedes-Benz, which leaves the BMW right in the middle. So far, not a terrible showing for the BMW.

Next up, the team subjects the three cars to an engine abuse test of sorts. After hooking all three cars up to a truck and trailer on loan from IRST weighing in at around 44 tonnes (48 US tons), the cars must endure wide-open throttle while being in gear. Ultimately, the last to blow up will be declared the victor. If the car catches on fire, it’s out. During the “race,” the video cuts to different warning lights illuminated in each car’s dashboard. Incredibly, the BMW seems to be the only one that didn’t have any warning lights come on at all. But unfortunately, it and one other competitor eventually end up…catching on fire.

While the Audi and BMW eventually ignite, the Mercedes hangs in there. Not only does it prove to be the hardest to damage, it’s also the most resilient in the test. Eventually, though, it does suffer catastrophic engine failure, sending a connected rod clear through the engine block. Interestingly, the Audi still starts and runs after catching fire. Does that mean it’s “more durable” than the Benz? Unfortunately, in classic old BMW style, the E46 has burned all of its oil, so, it won’t be starting back up any time soon.

What Could Have Gone Different For The BMW

Notably, the E46 Carwow used is a four-cylinder model rather than an arguably stouter six-cylinder. It’s clear the video was put together more for entertainment value than actual consumer advice. Tests like these could go any number of ways depending on how the car lived its life beforehand. It’s also worth noting that all three cars were hardly pristine examples. They were all purchased for £1,000, then used functionally as off-roaders for a separate Carwow test. Anyway, watch the video if you want to see all 18 minutes of German luxury car abuse.