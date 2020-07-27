Atlantis Blue is one of those colors that stand out on almost every BMW. It has been seen before on several M products, but never on the all-new BMW 8 Series. Today, we bring you an exclusive photoshoot of a 2020 BMW M850i Convertible featured in the Atlantis Blue color.

The beautiful shade of blue is part of the BMW Individual catalog and its price can be in the thousands of dollars in some markets. To make things even more exciting, the flashy blue paint job was paired with an all-white interior. The photos hail from Romania, showing a combination of a mountains backdrop with the beauty of old castles and cobblestone roads.

The 8 Series Convertible needs almost no introduction. It’s one of the three members of the new 8 Series family, along with the Coupe and Gran Coupe, and arguably, the best looking. The top model, sitting just below the famed M8 Convertible, is the M850i Cabriolet.

Just like all the M Performance Automobiles, the M850i stands out with a few specific design updates. The M Sport package comes with specific design and equipment features: front apron with extra-large air intakes, distinctive side skirt and rear apron design, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport braking system, multifunction seats and M leather steering wheel.

BMW M850i xDrive Convertible also has a front spoiler extension, high- performance tires, exclusive exterior elements in Cerium Grey, interior trim strips in stainless steel mesh design and illuminated door sills with model badge.

Features specific to the M850i Convertible are the neck warmers, for the driver and front passenger, that blow warm air from just below the headrest, to allow an open-top experience even in chilly weather.

The BMW M850i xDrive model is the top cabriolet in the 8 Series family, so that implies a 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo under the hood which produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque — the same as the M850i xDrive coupe. BMW said the convertible will do 0 t0 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds slower than the coupe. Both models have a top speed of 155 mph. Compared also to the outgoing 650i Convertible (445 hp), this is a significant bump in power and performance.

BMW sells the 2020 M850i Convertible for $122,395 in the United States, including the destination and handling tax. That’s a cool $9,500 more than the Coupe alternative, in case you were wondering.

[Photos: Ciprian Mihai | BMW Romania]