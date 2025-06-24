At €115,000 in Germany or $99,775 in the United States, the new M2 CS is the most expensive 2 Series BMW has ever sold. Or is it? You can add nearly all the Competition Sport goodies to the regular G87. While the CS has limited options, the standard M2 offers far greater personalization, provided your bank account allows it, of course. A new video from the BMW Welt shows just how wild an M2 can look when money is no object.

Dressed to impress in Sao Paulo Yellow, the rear-wheel-drive machine is chock-full of M Performance Parts. It features everything from carbon fiber body add-ons to centerlock wheels. BMW complements the big rear wing with a roof spoiler. However, what stands out the most is undoubtedly the center-exit titanium exhaust system with stacked tips.

All of a sudden, the M2 CS looks tame by comparison, doesn’t it? You could argue this eccentric build is overkill. Some might say it looks like something we used to customize in Need for Speed games as teenagers. However, the advantage of M Performance Parts is that BMW doesn’t sell them only as a complete package. You can pick and choose. For example, we’d skip the side spats since they’re a bit much for our tastes.

Some, if not most, of these upgrades are compatible with the M2 CS, though the rear wing wouldn’t make sense given the car already has a ducktail spoiler. Although the M2 has never been this customizable, BMW might be saving the best for last. It hasn’t ruled out an xDrive version or a hardcore CSL. But even if they’re planned, don’t expect to see them anytime soon. After all, the Competition Sport is just now coming out.

The second-generation M2 still has a long shelf life ahead of it. We’ve heard through the grapevine that production is expected to continue until the second half of 2029. That gives BMW plenty of time to level up its smallest M car.