BMW heralds the advent of a new chapter in the book of motoring refinement with the new generation M4 Coupe. The high-performance 2-door model prepped by the Garching-based division features a trailblazing powertrain and innovative measures to ensure a pinnacle driving experience.

Exactly 35 years since the birth of the E30 M3 ancestor, BMW M brings out its newest fighting weapons in the premium mid-size segment: the new M4 Coupe M4 Competition Coupe family of models (G82). The completely redesigned and reengineered models will celebrate market launch in March 2021 and promise an unrivaled level of performance and top class, track-inspired dynamics.

The Most Powerful Engine Ever In An M4

The new BMW M4 Coupe and the new BMW M4 Competition Coupe are two substantially different characters that will likely an exhilarating adventure to their clients. The standard M4 Coupe proposes a unique approach in the segment. Its high-revving M TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder petrol engine develops a peak output of 353 kW / 480 PS (473 hp), with the power being sent exclusively to the rear-axle wheels by means of a six-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the range-topping M4 Competition Coupe is decisively more powerful at 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp). The 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox with M Drivelogic management unit teams up with the 3.0-liter turbocharged engine to send the impressive peak output towards the rear wheels.

The BMW M GmbH division says that the new M4 Competition Coupe will also be optionally available with the all-wheel-drive M xDrive chassis starting with Summer 2021.

The new G82 M4 generation marks a complete departure from the outgoing F82 series, sporting a sharp, unmistakable design identity and a significant level of track-inspired technology borrowed from the forthcoming M4 GT3 customer sports racing model, expected for 2022.

Exterior design: vibrant, pure, emotional

The new M4 Coupe models is the beholder of a new design philosophy, that is defined by a puristic, clean and functional approach to styling. “The design is resoundingly function-driven, pure and reduced without compromise,” explains Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior VP BMW Group Design. After the G22 4 Series, it’s now the turn of the G82 M4 to cause a stir among the fan base and automotive industry with its controversial, signature front-end.

With the new visual identity, the new M4 Coupe is now confidently differentiated for the standard 4 Series Coupe models. The G82 model generation exposes an enthralling front fascia, defined by the new hallmark M radiator grille with tall, upright and separated kidneys and double horizontal slats. The streamlined headlights, the Air Curtains at the edges of the front apron and the redesigned front air vents further complete the picture of the front end.

The side silhouette is defined by muscular, yet clean surfaces. The powerful character of the M4 Coupe models is further boosted by the characteristic M gills with the model logo attached, the accentuated, specific M door sills and the hallmark M aerodynamic exterior mirrors.

A striking design feature, inspired from motorsport, is represented by the extended side sills, which surround the car. Finished in high-gloss black color, they serve both for visual, and most importantly, for a functional effect, effectively improving the aerodynamic flow around the car.

The new M4 Coupe versions are coming with a standard CFRP roof with aerodynamically optimized fins. Further appointments include the optional M Carbon Package for the exterior, standard full-LED technology or optional BMW Laserlight technology for the headlamps and optional BMW Individual Shadowline headlights with darkened inlays at the upper edge for a distinctive visual signature.

At the rear end, the M4 Coupe is distinguished by its striking L-shaped tail lights with tinted surfaces, the impressive M diffuser and the circular quad exhausts. The M4 Competition Coupe comes with standard tailpipe finishers in black chrome.

In terms of exterior dimensions, at a length of 4,794 mm, the new M4 is 122 millimeters longer than the outgoing F82 generation. The G82 is also wider compared to its predecessor by 17 millimeters (1,887 mm), while also sits 5 millimeters taller (1,393 mm).

Interior design: typical BMW M design, with an accent on robustness

The interior and dashboard of the new BMW M4 Coupe models builds on the aesthetics of the standard G22 4 Series, adding a touch of individuality and a pure M aura. The cues that set the M4 apart from the standard 4 Series are the specific M details and customization, the M sport seats with integrated headrests and the high-tech ornaments.

In the G82 M4, you get distinctive red accents on the M1/M2 buttons, shift paddles, the engine ON/OFF button and the gearshift ensemble. Furthermore, the leather-covered M steering wheel is specially styled and can also be ordered with bespoke carbon fiber inlays courtesy of the M Performance Parts program.

The hallmark M electronic gear selector features an embossed logo on the leather surface, with stitching in the three M colors, whereas the metal cut-out frame inspires sheer force and dynamism. Next to the gear shifter, a translucid M4 or M4 Competition logo stands as definitive proof for the identity of the car.

The atmosphere inside the new M4 Coupe is further individualized by means of the M-sourced digital interface for the standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment technology, covering both the instrument cluster and the menu of the OS 7.0 system, accessible via the central Control Display.

Multiple exterior and interior customization features for the new BMW M4 Coupe models

The new BMW M4 Coupe generation boasts a comprehensive array of customization features for bolstering the looks of the G82 both outside and inside. The selection of exterior paintwork includes the following choices:

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

The selection of exterior colors also includes some eye-catching BMW Individual Frozen paintworks. The BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package with extended content is an option for the M4 Coupe and standard on the Competition variant. Furthermore, upon request, the new M4 Competition can also be ordered with chrome tailpipe finishers and the exterior mirror caps and rear spoiler painted in the body color.

The new BMW M4 Coupe comes with a standard BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material. Further optional appointments include the Aluminum Tetragon ornaments and the Carbon Fibre high-gloss package which carbon fibre trims and carbon inlays for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

The range of bespoke BMW Individual dashboard adornments includes the choices of Piano Finish Black, high-gloss Aluminum and Fineline Black with Silver Effect open-pore fine wood. The newly developed M sport seats with illuminated M4 badge (optional: M Carbon seats), which are standard equipment for all M4 Coupe variants, can be finished in a host of Merino fine-grain full leather upholsteries as follows:

Black with Anthracite accents

Silverstone/Black with accents in Anthracite

Kyalami Orange/Black with accents in Black

Yas Marina Blue/Black with accents in Yellow

If you opt for the BMW Individual leather trims, you can choose from the following options:

Fjord Blue/Black

Fiona Red/Black

Tartufo

Ivory White

The S58 6-cylinder engine: an exquisite piece of refined engineering

A straight-six engine with a displacement of 3.0 liters and M TwinPower Turbo technology stands at the heart of the new BMW M4 Coupe. Already known from the X3 M and X4 M, the petrol unit employs two mono-scroll turbochargers with indirect charge air cooling.

The powerplant is also equipped with a flow-optimized air intake system and a high-precision petrol fuel injection system with a maximum pressure of 350 bar. The S58 engine, as it is coded, is also equipped with the VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and the Double VANOS variable valve lifting.

The 6-cylinder engine generates a peak output of 353 kW / 480 PS (473 hp) at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm / 403 lb-ft of maximum torque (available between 2,650 and 6,130 rpm) for the standard M4 Coupe version. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes merely 4.2 seconds, while for reaching 200 km/h it needs 13.7 seconds.

The new M4 Competition Coupe boasts an extra 30 PS over the standard version. With a peak output of 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp) available in full at 6,250 rpm, the engine develops a massive 650 Nm /479 lb-ft of maximum torque, widely available between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. The high-performance four-seater needs just 3.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h, while sprinting to 200 km/h from standstill will take just 12.5 seconds.

The red line starts at 7,200 rpm, which again signals the high-revving characteristic of the S58 unit. The powerful sound of the turbocharged I6 engine is further amplified by a model-specific exhaust system with electronically-controlled flaps.

The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h for both output versions, but if you choose the optional the M Driver’s Package, the limitation is removed and the maximum speed increases to 290 km/h.

The 6-cylinder M engine has been further enhanced with a special cooling system, that comprises a central module and two remote high-temperature radiator located underneath the wheel arches. This solution guarantees an optimal operating temperatures under normal or high engine loads.

In addition, the M4 Competition Coupe features an additional engine oil cooler and a separate transmission oil cooler. As lubrication is crucial in high-performance cars, BMW M has used its rich motorsport expertise to develop the complex oil supply system. It comprises an oil sump with two separate chambers and an integrated suction channel.

This engine lubrication architecture ensures that the powerplant always stays properly greased with the all-essential oil, even under adverse lateral and longitudinal acceleration.

The range of transmissions and drivetrains for the M4 models: broad options, unique characters

The new BMW M4 Coupe and BMW M4 Competition Coupe are offered with a variety of options when it comes to choosing the suitable transmission or drivetrain.

The standard, 480 PS M4 Coupe comes with a unique proposition in the segment: the 6-cylinder S58 engine is exclusively mated, for the first time, to a six-speed manual gearbox for a puristic driving experience. To facilitate smooth downshifts, the 6-speed manual transmission comes with an integrated Gear Shift Assistant.

If you are not the old stuff guy, then look for the M4 Competition Coupe model, which is standardly equipped with the M Steptronic gearbox with M Drivelogic management system. The gearbox can be operated in automatic or manual modes, using the M electronic gear selector on the center column or the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

At the market launch in March 2021, both M4 models will be available exclusively with pure rear-wheel drive traction. From next year’s summer, BMW will also add the optional M xDrive for the M4 Competition version, allowing for specific drivetrain configurations: 4WD, 4WD SPORT with rear-biased behavior and the 2WD rear-only power, which disengages the stability control and offers an unprecedented level of racetrack performance.

Tweaked-up chassis and suspension for supreme dynamics and handling

As expected, besides the new aesthetics, BMW M have also deeply reengineered the chassis, dampers and suspension of the G82 M4, which promises to deliver thrilling driving emotion.

The new BMW M4 Coupe models boast an increased level of torsional rigidity, which all M cars are renowned for. This is achieved by means of state-of-the-art chassis and body mountings, such as the model-specific engine bracing elements, the front-axle subframe with aluminum shear panel, the rear-axle subframe with rigid connection to the body and the solid underfloor bracing elements.

With the help of this complex structure, the new M4 Coupe achieves an unprecedented level of agility, dynamism and stability precision, even under the most extreme and intense driving situations.

The hallmark stiffness of the M chassis is also possible thanks to the new M suspension system making use of kinematics and elastokinematics architecture for the front and rear axle, which are standard equipment and offer an optimal level of predictability and lateral support.

Furthermore, the M Servotronic steering system with variable ratio and the M-specific braking system deliver outstanding handling and safety characteristics. The wheel slip limitation function added to the DSC system for the first time increases the driving precision, as the M4 acts confidently and always stay on its course.

If you want things to get really hot, the standard M Dynamic Mode let’s you have fun with your new M4 Coupe as it allows for a particularly sporty behavior thanks to the controlled drifting capability. Last, but not least, the new M4 and M4 Competition version are fitted with standard M light-alloy wheels, with 275/40 ZR18 dimension at the front and 285/35 ZR19 items at the rear.

Bespoke M control and operation concept

The new BMW M4 Coupe generation brings in a total novelty: the M Drive Professional system, developed specifically with racetrack driving in mind. The technology incorporates an array of solutions as follows: M Traction Control, M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer.

The M Traction Control allows complete freedom in adjusting the wheel slip limitation function of the DSC system to cater the driver’s preferences and needs in up to ten stages. The newly introduced M Drift Analyser function is used to capture the relevant data related to dynamic cornering actions on the race track. Finally, the M Laptimer records and displays the times performed during track sessions, together with other data of significant importance.

The Setup button on the center column is the easiest way to visualize the customization options with respect to engine, chassis, steering, braking system and – depending on the model – M xDrive, Gear Shift Assistant and traction control. As in the case of other new M model, the M1 and M2 red buttons on the steering wheel allow the driver to save two individual vehicle set-ups, that can be easily activated later with a simple hit on the button.

In addition to the Setup command, the control and operation concept of the new M4 Coupe models also comprises the M Mode button. This command permits the driver to adjust the response of the driving assistance systems and the visual architecture and information grouping of the digital instrument cluster and the HUD. Three individually-tailored modes are thus available: ROAD, SPORT and TRACK, the latter being exclusively available with the M Drive Professional package and is intended for use on race tracks only.

Rich offer of standard and optional equipment

The standard specification for the new M4 Coupe models comprises a long list of state-of-the-art driving assistance, safety and connectivity technologies. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard equipment on the G82, as is the BMW Maps cloud-based navigation and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. You can also connect your phone to the car and use it via the integrated Apple CarPlay or Android Auto interfaces instead of the vehicle’s OS 7.0.

Other standard equipment include the following:

LED ambient lighting

automatic three-zone climate control

hi-fi sound system

Park Distance Control

Front Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Speed Limit Info road sign detection system

In terms of optional equipment, the new M4 Coupe can be configured upon request with a rich range of trailblazing systems, such as the Driving Assistant Professional, the Active Navigation function, Emergency Lane Assistant, the Head Up Display with M-specific content, the Parking Assistant and the BMW Drive Recorder.

If you do not fancy the lightweight CFRP roof offered as standard on the new M4 Coupe models, you can as well opt out for the classic metal roof at no extra charge. Furthermore, if you want your new G82 to be as light and dynamic as possible, BMW offers the optional M Race Track Package, which consists of the M Carbon ceramic, the weight-optimized light-alloy wheels with semi slick tires and the M Carbon seats.

BMW M Performance Parts for the new M4 Coupe and M4 Competition Coupe

The new BMW M4 Coupe models will also be available with a rich list of optional M Performance Parts inspired by the rich motorsport tradition of the BMW M division. Employing both a visual and functional role, the new range of M Performance Parts equipment specifically developed for the new BMW M4 Coupe models is also available as retrofit operation as part of the BMW Original Accessories program and comprises the following choices:

M Performance Kidney grille in carbon fibre

M Performance Aero flics in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Gills in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Side skirt attachments in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Rear wing in carbon fibre

M Performance Rear spoiler in carbon fibre

M Performance Rear diffusor in carbon fibre

M Performance Rear apron attachments in carbon fibre left/right

M Performance Carbon ceramic brakes

M Performance Fuel filler cap in carbon fibre

20-inch/21-inch M Performance forged wheels Cross-spoke 1000 M Frozen Gold, summer complete wheel set

20-inch/21-inch M Performance forged wheels Cross-spoke 1000 M Jet Black matt, summer complete wheel set

19-inch/20-inch M Performance forged wheels Y-spoke 963 M Frozen Gunmetal Grey, summer complete wheel set

19-inch M Performance light-alloy wheels Double-spoke 829 M Jet Black matt, winter complete wheel set

M Performance Tyre bags

M Performance Steering wheel

M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/Alcantara

M Performance Steering wheel cover in carbon fibre/leather

M Performance Gearshift paddles in carbon fibre

M Performance Interior trim strips in carbon fibre/Alcantara

M Performance Door sill strips

M Performance Floor mats

M Performance Logos for LED door projectors

M Performance Key case in Alcantara/in carbon fibre

The production of the new M4 Coupe and M4 Competition Coupe models will take place at the Dingolfing plant, where the new M5 and M8 families are also assembled. The global market launch is scheduled for March 2021, with M xDrive M4 Competition versions available starting with summer 2021.