BMW is currently working on a new generation of 7 Series that’s supposed to be its most high-tech, most overly opulent 7 Series yet. Along with it will be an all-electric version — similar to how the i4 is an all-electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe — dubbed the BMW i7. To make sure the i7 is as competitive as absolutely possible when it finally debuts, BMW seems to be testing it alongside some very tough competition in these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but check ’em here)

In these photos, you can make out some of the details of the i7’s upcoming design. For instance, you can see most of its headlights, you can see the fact that it has a smaller, wider kidney grille than the current 7 Series, and that it will have flush door handles like the BMW iX. You can’t see the Hofmeister Kink, though, as it’s covered by fake body cladding.

However, what’s more important than this test mule’s design is the company it keeps. Testing alongside the BMW i7, in these photos, was a Tesla Model Y, an Xpeng electric car, and — most importantly — the Mercedes-Benz EQS. I’m not overly familiar with the Xpeng but Tesla is known for having some of the best battery tech in the world and the Mercedes-Benz EQS is the best luxury EV on the planet. So the i7 is certainly being tested against the best.

One omission that I hope BMW adds to its testing arsenal is the Lucid Air Dream Edition. To be perfectly honest, it doesn’t seem that any EV maker stands a chance against the Lucid, at the moment. With over 1,000 horsepower, around 500 miles of range, and the fastest charging speed of any EV ever, the Lucid Air is the car BMW should be benchmarking for the i7.

That said, I’m glad to see BMW using these cars as benchmarks. If the Bavarians want success in the high-end luxury EV world, with the BMW i7, they’re going to need to compete with the best.

